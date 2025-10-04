Goa police make stance clear on providing security with Cristiano Ronaldo yet to confirm arrival in India for AFC Champions League Two game

The Goa Police have issued a statement regarding security if Cristiano Ronaldo travels with Al-Nassr for their AFC Champions League Two game. Al-Nassr will take on FC Goa on October 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Group Stage of the AFC Champions League Two.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo did not even feature as a substitute in the first two group-stage games against FC Istiklol at home and Iraq’s Al Zawraa away. There is yet to be any confirmation regarding the Portuguese superstar's involvement against FC Goa.

However, neither FC Goa nor the Goa Police are ready to take a chance and wants to ensure top-notch security. Earlier this week, the club had a meeting with the state police regarding security measures if Ronaldo travels for the game. SP South Goa, Tikam Singh Verma, told TOI on Friday:

Ad

Trending

“Unless there’s confirmation on Ronaldo arriving, we cannot plan for security, but even if we get a late call, it can be managed. We had a meeting with FC Goa and decided to increase the number of (police) staff for the game. At this stage, there’s no confirmation about Ronaldo. If he comes to Goa, the state govt’s protocol and security (departments) will look into the arrangements, besides the district police too will provide additional staff.”

Ad

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskur stated:

“In view of the expected attendance, we agreed with Goa police to strengthen police and private security deployment and to open additional entry gates to facilitate safe, staggered ingress. he police also sought clarity on Ronaldo’s participation and we conveyed that final confirmation rests with Al-Nassr and is typically communicated close to travel. At Al-Nassr’s request, we have submitted his visa application for processing."

Ad

He added:

“Our plans are calibrated for both scenarios, and we will publish detailed traffic, parking, and gate advisories closer to matchday. We appreciate the proactive support of the govt of Goa and South Goa police, and request fans and media to rely on official FC Goa channels for verified updates.”

Al-Nassr have a star-studded squad and even if Cristiano Ronaldo does not travel, they would have some high-profile players. The likes of Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez are all among the club's popular players.

Ad

Emmanuel Adebayor picks favorite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has insisted that he would always pick Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi. The former Togo international also claimed that the two players are on their own level and should not be compared with others.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former Manchester City star claimed that he would pick Ronaldo having formerly shared the dressing room with him at Real Madrid. He said:

Ad

"If you ask me, even in my coffin, in between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, I will say go for Ronaldo. Because I play with him, I know how good he is. Messi, no doubt. One of the greatest. They are both in that league where I don't understand why people try to compare them. There is no comparison. We have to leave them in their own world. These two are extraterrestrials that have come across our generation. Today, I'm so proud that people will come to me and say, You used to play with Ronaldo. You used to play against Messi. For me, coming from Togo, it's a bonus."

Adebayor played 18 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during his loan spell with Real Madrid and had one joint goal participation. He also faced Lionel Messi on four occasions in El Clasicos and won once and lost once while drawing twice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More