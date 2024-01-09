"Goal against Chelsea loading", "Exciting times ahead" - Fans react as ex-Blues star Timo Werner joins London rivals Tottenham

The Premier League has officially welcomed one of its former stars as ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner has completed a loan move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou currently dealing with a hoard of injuries and absences due to international commitments, Werner joins the club to give the Australian manager a boost in front of goal.

Werner first arrived in England in 2020, securing a reported €53m move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea. His stint at Stamford Bridge lasted for just two years, post which the German forward returned to Leipzig in a reported €20m transfer. During his stay at Chelsea, Werner managed a decent return of 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances while also getting his hands on the elusive Champions League title.

However, the 27-year-old striker could never secure a starting spot in the Blues' lineup and had to return to the Bundesliga in order to salvage his career. Seventeen months later, Timo Werner has returned to England to join the north London club. Fans across the world have shared their opinions about the transfer, with one of them stating:

"Werner's the game changer! Exciting times ahead."

Another fan commented on Werner's past with the Blues, saying:

"One goal against Chelsea loading."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Werner expressed his excitement about Postecoglou's side following the completion of the transfer. He said (via BBC):

"I hope I can be the best player I can be here. My aim is to fight for another win in this league and also maybe for titles."

"When I joined my old club I also said I wanted to be a winner and win titles. In the end we won the Champions League, so I think it should not be too bad to also win titles and to win something."

With Tottenham dealing with multiple injuries and the unavailability of key players due to national duty, Werner's signing could provide the Lilywhites with some much-needed confidence. Spurs also have an option to make the transfer permanent for a reported fee of €17m, which could work well for both parties.

Timo Werner becomes the 15th player to represent both Chelsea and Tottenham

The cross-town rivals have witnessed their fair share of legendary players, but only 14 have dared to play for both the London clubs. Consequently, Timo Werner will become the 15th player to do so as soon when he makes his official debut for Tottenham.

Despite their long-term rivalry, a good chunk of the players who have signed contracts for both Chelsea and Tottenham did so in the 20th century. These footballers include Clive Allen, Les Allen, Micky Hazard, Glenn Hoddle, Colin Lee, Graham Roberts, Bobby Smith, Terry Venables, and the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

William Gallas is the only player in Premier League history to have made appearances for the London big three, namely Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham. The other players to have represented both the Lilywhites as well as the Blues include Gus Poyet, Scott Parker, Carlo Cudicini, and Chelsea's cult-hero Eidur Gudjohnsen.