“Goal difference will take a hammering” – Leeds fans have ‘terrible feeling’ about one player in their starting lineup for Manchester City clash

Leeds United fans online are concerned by the presence of Junior Firpo in their starting XI to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The left-back arrived last summer at Leeds from Barcelona for around £13.5 million. Despite his high-profile arrival, Firpo has failed to get used to his new surroundings. The 25-year-old has made just 23 appearances across competitions, including 19 coming in the Premier League.

Firpo was sidelined due to a sideband injury and is now returning City. However, a few Whites supporters on Twitter were sceptical after seeing Firpo's name in the starting XI. Some are fearing the worst and expect Man City to dominate Leeds at Elland Road.

Pep Guardiola's side have dropped down to second in the standings after Liverpool beat Newcastle United 1-0 a few hours ago. The defending champions are two points behind Reds and need all three points against Jesse Marsch's side to return to the top.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are still not guaranteed Premier League survival this season. The Whites are 17th in the table, five points clear of 18th placed Everton, coming into the City They also have a game in hand over the Toffees.

Jesse Marsch's side are on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, winning three games.

Manchester City thrashed Leeds United earlier this season

Manchester City secured an emphatic 7-0 victory over Leeds United earlier this season.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were the goalscorers on that occasion. That remains the Cityzens' biggest victory this season across competitions.

Manchester City are in need of a big win. Liverpool (+64) have a better goal difference compared to Pep Guardiola's side (+59).

