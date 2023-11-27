"Goal of the season complete" - Rio Ferdinand makes claim on social media after Alejandro Garnacho's stunner in Manchester United's PL fixture

Alejandro Garnacho made an immediate and spectacular impact in Manchester United's Premier League clash against Everton, prompting Rio Ferdinand's reaction.

Right from the onset of the match, Garnacho netted a remarkable bicycle kick goal. The sequence unfolded in the third minute when Diogo Dalot managed to whip in a cross on the right flank near the touchline. His delivery may not have been on target, as the ball floated into the space behind Garnacho, who was stalking the left area of the penalty box.

However, the preciseness of the cross hardly mattered, as the 19-year-old Argentine connected with the ball perfectly to score an audacious bicycle kick. This breathtaking moment handed Manchester United an early advantage in their eventual 3-0 win. It also etched itself as a contender for the Premier League's goal of the season.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand didn't hesitate to express his admiration on social media, lauding Garnacho's effort. He Wrote:

"Thanks Garnacho. Goal of the season complete."

The beautiful goal by Garnacho saw inspiration drawn from Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a world-class bicycle kick in 2018 during his tenure with Real Madrid. The Argentine youngster also paid homage to Ronaldo, replicating the Portuguese maestro's signature celebration after scoring.

Tensions rise between Erik ten Hag and Raphael Varane at Manchester United

The atmosphere within Old Trafford seems to be simmering with tension, as reports indicate a significant rift between manager Erik ten Hag and Raphael Varane.

According to The Daily Mail (via Daily Post), the discord is said to have originated from a conversation following Ten Hag's decision to exclude Varane from the Manchester derby. The report revealed that this has led to a breakdown in their relationship.

Varane anticipated being a part of the starting lineup against Manchester City, but his expectations were upended when Jonny Evans was chosen over him. Varane expressed his frustration directly to Ten Hag, making no secret of his anger over the situation.

The ramifications of this have extended beyond just a one-off incident, as Varane has since been relegated to a mere three substitute appearances. The former Real Madrid defender has moved away from being a regular starter under the Dutch manager's regime.

This ongoing situation has sparked rumors of Varane contemplating a move away from Manchester United, with Bayern Munich emerging as a potential destination. The manager has also fallen out with Jadon Sancho, who is also expected to leave the club in due course.