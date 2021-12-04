"Goalkeepers are human beings, not robots" - Joe Cole defends Edouard Mendy after Chelsea defeat

Joe Cole has defended Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after the Blues suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham on Saturday.

Chelsea suffered only their second Premier League defeat of the season against West Ham at the London Stadium. Thiago Silva and Mason Mount were on the scoresheet for the Blues but goals from Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen and Arthur Masuaka earned the Hammers the win.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was a major topic of discussion following Chelsea's defeat to their London rivals. The 29-year-old conceded the penalty for West Ham's opener and was also at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in the 87th minute of the match.

Mendy was the subject of severe criticism on social media following the game. However, former Chelsea star Joe Cole has come to the player's defence. Cole admitted that Edouard Mendy should not have conceded the penalty but insisted that he cannot be blamed for West Ham's third goal.

The Englishman also explained goalkeepers are human beings and not robots. Cole was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail:

"Mendy was at fault for the penalty. That [Arthur Masuaku's winner] was a freak of a goal. You can't blame him. He's been outstanding for such a long time. Goalkeepers are human beings, not robots. It would take something like that to beat this Chelsea team - a world-class goal or something out of the ordinary."

Edouard Mendy will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's disappointment when Chelsea face FC Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday. However, it remains to be seen if Thomas Tuchel plans to start the keeper against the Russian club as the Blues have already sealed qualification to the next round.

Edouard Mendy has been in fine form for Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has hardly put a foot wrong since joining Chelsea from Rennes last year. The goalkeeper, though, had a night to forget against David Moyes' side this weekend.

Apart from his disappointing display against the Irons, Edouard Mendy has been one of Chelsea's standout performers this term. The Senegal international has kept seven clean sheets from 14 Premier League appearances so far this season while conceding just nine goals.

The Blues shot-stopper has also kept clean sheets in four of his five Champions League appearances so far this season. Edouard Mendy also played a crucial role in helping Thomas Tuchel's side win the UEFA Super Cup.

