"Goals are like oxygen" - Martin Keown claims England star is struggling to breathe due to lack of goals at FIFA World Cup

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes the lack of goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is affecting England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane, who is three goals away from overtaking Wayne Rooney to become England's all-time top-scorer, is yet to find the back of the net at the ongoing World Cup. This is in stark contrast to the tournament's previous edition four years ago, when he scored five goals in his first two matches on his way to securing the Golden Boot.

While Keown believes the England captain needs to find goals, he was appreciative of his other contributions in attack. Kane registered two assists in the 6-2 win over IR Iran before setting up Phil Foden in the 3-0 victory against Wales.

Overall, he has created four big chances for his team, but is waiting for his first shot on target having attempted just four shots in three matches.

Keown told the Daily Mail (as quoted by HITC):

“Goals are like oxygen for Kane. He will be struggling to breathe. But it isn’t as if he’s not been contributing. His assists have been reminiscent of [David] Beckham. That low cross for Foden was sublime.”

This is notably the second successive major tournament in which Kane has failed to score in the first three matches. He was unable to register a goal or assist in the first three matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro last summer as well.

However, the striker burst into form for Gareth Southgate's side in the knockout stages, scoring four times and helping them make the final. This included a decisive strike against Germany in the Round of 16 and the game-winner against Denmark in the semifinals.

England will hope they get similar returns from Harry Kane once the knockout stages of this year's FIFA World Cup begin.

England will meet Senegal in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Having won their group with seven points from three matches, England will take on Group A runners-up Senegal in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two teams will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

The Lions of Teranga were superb in the group stages and qualified behind the Netherlands after picking up six points from two matches. Despite missing superstar forward Sadio Mane, the reigning African Cup of Nations champions have played extremely well in Qatar.

Aliou Cisse's side suffered a 2-0 defeat in their FIFA World Cup opener against the Oranje. However, they bounced back brilliantly to beat Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 to make it into the Round of 16 of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.

Back then, current coach Cisse was their captain and led them to the quarterfinals, where they lost 1-0 to Turkey after extra-time.

