“GOAT” – Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish sends message to pop singer for performance at Glastonbury

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has dubbed Scottish singer the 'Goat' in response to a video from the Glastonbury festival.

Capaldi was performing at the UK's most famous festival on Saturday (June 24). However, he took a pause from singing due to vocal problems but that needn't matter as thousands sang the song for him in a heartwarming moment.

The 'Someone You Love' singer walked around the stage singing parts he was able to while festival goers sang along with him. Grealish responded to a video uploaded by BBC Radio 1 of the moment. He stated:

"The absolute (goat) man."

Capaldi suffers from anxiety and he has been open about his problem publicly. He told the crowd at Glastonbury that he had accomplished his dream even if he weren't able to perform at the festival again (via talkSPORT):

"I freaking dreamed about this, man! If this is the only time I ever get to experience it, I’m telling you, it’s more than enough.”

The Scot is a football fan and he is an avid supporter of SPL champions Celtic. He has quickly become one of the UK's most successful artists, selling over 2.2 million albums, per Best Selling Albums.

It's clear he has a supporter in Grealish who is coming off the back of making history himself. The English winger won the continental treble with Manchester City. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

England fans come up with hysterical chant for Manchester City's Jack Grealish

England fans hilariously chanted about Grealish's drinking.

Jack Grealish well and truly celebrated Manchester City's treble triumph. Several photos and videos of the Englishman drinking heavily went viral on social media.

He and several City teammates headed to Ibiza after winning the Champions League on June 10. The Sun claims they partied there for 12 hours before heading back to Manchester for an open-tour bus parade.

Jack Grealish had to get sober pretty quickly as he had international duty a few days later. He linked up with England's national team for Euro 2024 qualifying action but didn't start in a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia on June 19.

However, Three Lions fans at Old Trafford for the game came up with a brilliant chant while the player warmed up on the sidelines. They chanted at him:

"He's still on the p***, he's still on the p***, Jack Grealish, he's still on the p***"."

The 27-year-old will now relax after a busy past season that saw him also represent England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He may be vacationing a fair bit more before Manchester City's pre-season starts in July.

