“God doesn’t sleep” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appeared to slam Erik ten Hag after Manchester United row

In October 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro took to social media to launch a scathing attack on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag without explicitly naming him.

In her message, Elma Aveiro invoked the concept of karma, warning that "God doesn't sleep" (according to Mirror).

Her social media activity intensified after Ronaldo was left out of the United squad for a match against Chelsea last season. This followed a tantrum he had during a game against Tottenham Hotspur when he stormed off the pitch before the game had ended.

At the time, she shared fan page articles expressing outrage over what she believed to be her brother's humiliation at the hands of the manager. The post in which she indirectly attacked Erik ten Hag was accompanied by a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo looking displeased while sitting on the bench.

Elma asserted that her footballer brother was facing disrespect, adding in the caption, “Don’t do what you don’t want done to you”. She signed off the post in Portuguese with "Deus nao dorme," meaning "God doesn’t sleep."

In other posts, she called him the "great hero and love" of her life, before adding, “I will be with you until death parts us.” She also shared an article that hinted at a January exit for Erik ten Hag, making it clear to fans that she had targeted the manager.

Despite her fervent defense of Cristiano Ronaldo, the footballer eventually departed from Manchester United and made a lucrative move to Al-Nassr in January.

As for Erik ten Hag, his position as Manchester United's manager appears secure, particularly after he guided the team back into the Champions League places last season.

How Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Red Devils became rather uncertain following a controversial interview in which he expressed feeling "betrayed" by the club. In the interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo also revealed his lack of respect for coach Erik ten Hag.

In response, just ahead of the World Cup last December, United released a statement indicating that they have taken "appropriate steps" in light of the interview. These steps eventually came to the Red Devils terminating Ronaldo's contract, making him the only free agent at the World Cup in Qatar.

Regarding his potential return to United, before the club opted to axe him from their teamsheet, Ronaldo stated to Piers Morgan (via Sky Sports):

"It is hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United, but regardless, as you say, let’s see what’s going to happen."

Before his shock exit, he notched an impressive 145 goals in 346 appearances for United across two spells.