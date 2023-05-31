“God has to listen to us” – Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Wanda Nara send messages to Sergio Rico’s partner as PSG star battles for life

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Mauro Icardi's wife Wanda Nara sent a message to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico's wife.

The goalkeeper is in ICU after suffering a head injury in a horse accident. Rico's wife Alba Silva wrote a worrying message on social media (via GOAL), fearing for the worst:

"Don't leave me alone, my love, because I swear I can't, nor do I know how to live without you. We are waiting for you my life; we love you so much."

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo commented:

"Forces!"

Icardi's wife Wanda Nara chimed in:

"Alba, I am very strong with you; there are many of us who love Sergio; God has to listen to us."

Rico is in a critical condition at the moment. As per French outlet Le Parisien:

"His general condition is stable but serious. He is still awaiting clinical evolution (of the injury) in the next few days. The patient is still admitted to the intensive care unit of the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital, after suffering an injury to the head. He is cared for by specialists in intensive medicine and continues under sedation."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, meanwhile, talked about Rico's unfortunate accident:

"The current situation demands our full attention and forces us to forgo our traditional gala. The entire Paris Saint-Germain family is deeply affected by the tragedy affecting Sergio Rico and his loved ones. On behalf of all the club's teams, I want to assure them of our full support and heartfelt sympathy during this ordeal."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo were recently spotted in a Coldplay concert

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo was recently spotted in a Coldplay concert at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The pair posed with the band's lead singer Chris Martin and other members .

Coldplay is currently on their "Music of Spheres" world tour. They had a special guest in attendance in the form of Messi. The Argentine's wife took to Instagram to upload a photo, captioning:

"Magic night."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's visit came a day after the Argentine superstar helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title. He netted in the Parisians' 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

