“God please end this season”, “Massive loss today” - Arsenal fans fear the worst as 23-year-old star misses Aston Villa clash

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to share their concerns after defender William Saliba was left out of the Gunners' matchday squad against Aston Villa. The Gunners will host the Villans at the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League clash today (January 18), but Saliba will not be available.

Saliba seemed to be in discomfort towards the end of Arsenal's previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. Despite completing the full 90 minutes, concerns lingered around Saliba's fitness. He may have picked up a hamstring problem, as he reportedly missed out on training ahead of the Villa game.

With Saliba unavailable, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has gone for a centre-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber. With injury woes decimating their options in defense, Thomas Partey will deputize at right-back while the young Myles Lewis-Skelly will start at left-back.

These injury troubles have put worry in the hearts of the fans, who are deeply concerned about William Saliba's situation. They posted comments like these on X:

"Saliba injured? God please end this season," a fan cried.

"No saliba and that bench," another fan shared their worries.

"We need to find a way. Saliba will be a massive loss today. Backing Kai to get something from this game. COYG!" a third added.

"Saliba ffs..." a fan was upset.

"No Saliba, Damn!" another said.

"Saliba missing in defense," another fan added.

"Hope saliba isn’t out for long.." a fan wrote their hopes.

"Man where’s Saliba" another fan added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about the squad's injury situation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has discussed the injury situation affecting the Gunners, with a number of key players out of contention at London Colney. Gabriel Jesus, for example, will be unavailable for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.

Others like Ethan Nwaneri, Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Riccardo Calafiori are all unavailable for selection. When asked about the situation at the club, Mikel Arteta told the press (via club website):

"We have a few decisions to make this afternoon with the medical staff to understand whether they are in the best condition for this game or the next one, so we'll decide that."

Arteta admitted that none of the players with long-term injuries would be available for selection in the near future. Arsenal are in second place on the Premier League table, and will be hoping for a win over Aston Villa to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

