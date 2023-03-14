"God's been taking care of me" - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka hopes to stay fit until the end of the season and help Gunners in their PL title push

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka believes God has helped him escape serious injuries this season and hopes to stay fit for the rest of the ongoing campaign.

Saka has been the Gunners' go-to man in attack this season. The Englishman has scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League matches while also laying out nine assists, making him the second-best creator in the competition.

He has already featured in 36 matches across competitions and is on track to beat the 43 appearances he made for Arsenal last season. Saka, though, isn't in a mood to rest and wants to play as much as possible.

The forward was recently named Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards. Speaking to the Evening Standard at the ceremony, Saka said:

"When I'm in training, learn as much as I can and in the games just play 100 per cent. I leave the rest in God's hands. God's been taking care of me. Some tackles, I could have been lucky [to avoid injury] but I wouldn't call it luck.

"I believe in God and he's taking care of me. I've just been staying fit and hopefully I can continue doing my best for Arsenal so we can have some happiness at the end of the season."

He added that being on the pitch makes him happy, saying:

"I'm just happy to be on the pitch. If I put it two ways: would I rather be injured or on the pitch, I want to be on the pitch. If I'd asked myself when I was younger where I would want to be [now], it was on the pitch playing for Arsenal every week, competing at the highest level.

"So I take it, I'm happy. I just want to continue to push to the end of the season and then in the summer I can lock myself in my room and sleep for the rest of the summer! I try to be as professional as possible, take care of myself. Eat the best, sleep as much as I can."

Bukayo Saka has notably started all 27 of the Gunners' Premier League matches this term. He is averaging 0.8 shots on target, 2.2 key passes, 5.1 duels won and 1.7 successful dribbles per game.

Arsenal face important week ahead prior to international break

Arsenal will look to secure their berth in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals when they take on Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday, March 16. The two teams will clash in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash after last week's first leg in Portugal ended 2-2.

Following that game, the Gunners will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on March 19. Mikel Arteta's side will have the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the standings having played a game more, with Manchester City involved in FA Cup action.

This will be followed by an international break. Arsenal will return to action after the break with a league meeting against Leeds United on April 1.

