“God sees everything and probably injured the referee in the calf” - Real Madrid superstar makes astonishing claim after Sevilla clash

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has called out the performance of referee Isidro Diaz in the match between his side and Sevilla at the weekend. The Spanish referee officiated the game between the league leaders and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu and came under criticism for his officiating.

Sevilla visited the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in Sergio Ramos' return to his old stomping ground. The match ended in a 1-0 win for the home side, who kept their advantage atop the league standings intact.

German midfielder Toni Kroos made headlines last week for his return to international football ahead of the Euros, and was once again in the news for the game. He was unhappy with the performance of the official in the middle and picked up a yellow card for dissent following a furious rant in the first half.

The 35-year-old escaped a second booking for dissent only after Ramos intervened and calmed him down, preventing him from going to the official. Isidro Diaz did not complete the game, as he picked up a calf problem in the 60th minute, requiring him to leave the pitch.

Kroos spoke about the events of the game, and especially about the referee, on his podcast, afterwards. He believes the fourth official Carlos Buergos Fernandez, who finished the game as the center referee, did a better job than Diaz.

Kross said (via Madrid Xtra on X)

"God sees everything and then he probably injured his calf. We just had two or three really good chances. He really did everything wrong, he even got injured at the wrong time. It must be said that the fourth referee is a much better referee. He did a good job."

Modric hands Real Madrid win over Sevilla

Real Madrid emerged narrow winners over Sevilla in their league clash on Sunday, with experienced midfielder Luka Modric proving to be the match-winner. Los Blancos remain on top of the log, six points clear of high-flying Girona.

Playing without two of their top scorers in Jude Bellingham and Joselu, Real Madrid lacked the finishing touch against Sevilla, who have struggled this season. Lucas Vazquez had an effort ruled out in the first half but Real struggled to create clear openings.

Carlo Ancelotti started Modric on the bench, and the 38-year-old was sent on as a substitute in the 75th minute, replacing Nacho. He needed only six minutes to impact the game with a brilliant goal to help his side seal all three points.