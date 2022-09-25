"God willing, I hope to get past him" - PSG superstar Neymar hoping to beat Pele's goal tally for Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. is hoping to surpass Brazilian legend Pele as his nation's all-time leading goalscorer.

As things stand, Pele is the record goalscorer for Selecao, having netted 77 times from 92 caps during his time. Neymar, meanwhile, is just three goals behind the legendary forward. His tally currently stands at 74 goals from 120 appearances.

It is surely only a matter of time before the PSG forward overtakes Pele to become Brazil's all-time record goalscorer.

The PSG forward, however, believes that his Brazil teammates will need to play a huge role for him to succeed Pele. He was quoted as saying the following (via Telefoot on Twitter):

"God willing... I hope to get past him. I'm going to talk to my teammates about it and tell them to get me scored now so I can finally get there."

Neymar will be joining some of football's modern greats as their respective country's record goalscorers. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all top goalscorers for their respective countries.

The PSG forward will be Brazil's main hope heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. It is worth mentioning that Neymar has already guided his national team to two international honors. He has guided Selecao to the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, both on home soil.

Neymar's form with PSG is a beacon of hope for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup

Neymar's form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup makes Brazil one of the favorites for the tournament. The forward has been in some exceptional form for PSG during the early stages of the 2022-23 season, both in terms of scoring goals and assisting them.

As things stand, the Brazilian attacker has scored 11 goals in as many games and has provided eight assists across all competitions. He currently averages a goal every 81 minutes this season.

It is worth mentioning that all three of PSG's attackers have been on fire this season. Kylian Mbappe has netted 10 times in nine outings. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has scored six times and assisted a further eight times so far this season.

The Brazilian forward, however, has been the pick of the bunch among all the superstar attackers at Christophe Galtier's disposal.

