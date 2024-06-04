“Goddamn, I’m framing this” - DJ Khaled responds as Vinicius Jr. gifts signed Real Madrid shirt to him after Champions League win

Following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph on Saturday (June 1), Vinicius Jr. gifted record producer DJ Khaled a signed jersey. The Brazilian gifted the hitmaker a signed No. 7 jersey after helping Los Blancos to an unmatched 15th Champions League crown.

The excited DJ could not contain his joy at getting a signed piece of memorabilia from the potential Balloon d’Or winner, saying (via Madrid Xtra' X handle):

"Number 7, goddamn, I’m framing this.”

Vinicius Jr. has been a vital part of the Los Blancos setup this season, with the Brazilian star being one of the best players on the planet. His tally of six goals and five assists in 10 Champions League games helped his team to glory at Wembley.

The Brazilian and Real Madrid were unbeaten throughout the competition. However, he will now set his sights on the upcoming Copa America, where he would hope to replicate his strong performances and lead his homeland to glory as well.

Vinicius Jr. hoping to carry fine form for Real Madrid to Copa America

Vinicius Jr. has established himself as one of the main men in a star-studded Real Madrid squad this season. The Brazilian forward was signed from his homeland with the weight of expectations on his shoulders in 2018 and has duly delivered in Madrid.

The 23-year-old forward has shown consistent growth during his time with Los Blancos, going from a raw but talented forward to a lethal threat out wide. The Brazilian has already lifted every trophy available at the club level and is on his way to becoming a football great.

His performances this season have propelled him as one of the forerunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award. He has scored valuable goals and led his team to Supercopa De Espana, La Liga, and Champions League glory this season.

Vinicius Jr. will hope he can replicate his Real Madrid form with the Brazilian national team in the upcoming Copa America. He would want to lead the Selecao to glory and end the season as a club and national champion.