“Godzilla vs King Kong”, “What a scrap” – Fans react as Sergio Ramos gets involved in altercation with Real Madrid star in La Liga game

Fans have reacted to Sergio Ramos feuding with Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger in his first game against his former club since leaving in 2021.

Ramos, 37, is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, spending a hugely successful 16-season spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. One of the sport's finest goalscoring defenders, he bagged 101 goals and 40 assists in 671 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, winning 22 trophies.

After leaving for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2021, Ramos is back in La Liga with his former club Sevilla, with whom he had spent a lone season in 2004-05. On Saturday (October 21), Ramos showed that he lost none of his competitive fire as Sevilla hosted the league leaders in a La Liga clash.

The aforementioned altercation happened in first-half stoppage time, with Rudiger and Ramos almost coming to blows before they were separated by teammates.

"Godzilla vs King Kong"

Another chimed in:

"What a scrap that would be"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Despite the draw, Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings after 10 games, three clear of second-placed Girona, who have a game in hand.

How did Sergio Ramos fare against his former club Real Madrid?

Sergio Ramos

Los Blancos legend Segio Ramos had a superb outing against his former club on Saturday. The retired Spain international made a goallline clearaance to deny his former teammate Toni Kroos and squandered a few opportunities to score a late winner.

In 90 minutes of action, the 37-year-old made five clearances, blocked three shots, made an interception and a goalline clearance and won all three of his aerial duels. He also had two shots on goal, with one of them on target, and lost possession just four times.

Eventually, a dramatic winner wasn't to be for the Real Madrid legend. Nevertheless, after the game, Sergio Ramos shared a warm embrace with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, under whom the Spaniard won Madrid's La Decima in the UEFA Champions League.