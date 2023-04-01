“Goes chasing into midfield and leaves his man” - Jamie Carragher destroys Liverpool star for what he did against Manchester City

Jamie Carragher has called out Liverpool defender Andy Robertson for his role in Manchester City's equalizer during their Premier League clash at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1). The former Reds defender said that the Scotsman needs to think before pressing, as it is not always required.

Robertson tried to press Kevin de Bruyne in the midfield but was left stranded, leaving Riyad Mahrez unmarked. The Algerian then picked out Jack Grealish on the opposite flank, who set up Alvarez with just a tap-in to level things up.

Carragher tweeted:

"Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot. (CL final) You can't always press!"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot.

(CL final)

You can’t always press! Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot. (CL final) You can’t always press!

Mohamed Salah handed the Reds the lead in the 17th minute against the run of play.

Liverpool came into the game looking to bounce back from their elimination from the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid. Klopp's side lost 1-0 in the second leg and 6-2 on aggregate. They also lost 1-0 in their last league outing against Bournemouth.

They are sixth in the Premier League table with 42 points from 26 games, seven behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

Jamie Carragher takes shots at both Liverpool full-backs

Andy Robertson was questioned openly by Jamie Carragher for the first time this season, but his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in the firing zone for some time.

After Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, Carragher claimed it was time for the club to sign a new right-back. He wants Trent to have some tough competition and said:

"Liverpool are at the point where they have got to go and buy a right-back. It's Jurgen Klopp decision in terms of how good that right-back is and how much he costs, but that lad needs serious competition. He has been playing for five years at the top level, with no rest, and has won absolutely everything and won more than I could ever dream of."

He added:

"I'm so proud of him – a local lad coming through the ranks – but he needs help. He needs to have a long think at the end of the season about where he is as a right-back, and I've always defended him because he's played in one of the best teams in the world."

Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen last summer, but he has not managed to compete with Trent for a place on the team sheet. Moreover, the youngster has been injured for a large part of the season.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes