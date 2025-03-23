"Going to be big in the future" - Chelsea told they have signed a superstar

Sporting CP star Ivan Fresneda has hailed new Chelsea signing Geovany Quenda, tipping the Portuguese forward to achieve great things. Quenda, still 17 years of age, recently completed a move to the Blues, and his Sporting teammate believes he is good enough to play for the English giants.

Fresneda has played 1207 minutes across 21 games with Quenda, with the pair averaging 2.05 points per game and combining for one goal. In a recent discussion with Flashscore, the Spanish fullback said of the Portuguese star (via Metro):

"I have a very good relationship with Quenda, I’m 20 and he’s 17. Because of our age, we also have that relationship. I was surprised [by his rapid rise], of course. All you have to do is watch the training sessions, stay here for a week and see what that kid does, you’d go mad. "

He concluded:

"Chelsea’s interest doesn’t surprise anyone at the club. Quenda is going to be big in the future. This season, next season and from now on. He’s going to be something to talk about."

Quenda was initially linked with a move to Manchester United to join former manager Ruben Amorim, but the Blues jumped ahead to secure the teenager's signature. He will join the London-based side in the summer of 2026.

Chelsea legend unsure of Reece James' position change

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that he is uncomfortable with Enzo Maresca converting Blues skipper Reece James into a midfielder. The 25-year-old defender established himself as one of the best right-backs in the game but Maresca has recently been using him in the midfield.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Terry admitted he did not like seeing the defender moved higher up the pitch, saying in an interview (via FotMob):

"I agree with that [Tuchel's assessment]. I see him as a defender. I don't like it, to be honest, people drifting in [to midfielder] I think it is more confusing. Midfielders are very comfortable with their back to goal. When defenders step into those roles it is probably the opposite, we are probably not as comfortable receiving the ball with our back to goal."

The Blues legend concluded:

"A very different role and first and foremost, talking about the 2005-06 season, we conceded 15 goals and top teams are built around good foundations and I think you need that. To be able to do that, you need a back four or a solid back three in place."

Chelsea will hope Reece James finds his feet in midfield as well, giving them a solid option in midfield and right-back. James has played 172 games for the Blues, scoring 12 and providing 23 assists, majorly as a right-back. He is contracted to the English side until the summer of 2028.

