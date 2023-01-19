“Going to dig Ronaldo’s grave” – Fans believe Lionel Messi will ‘humble’ Cristiano Ronaldo after starting for PSG against Saudi All-Stars

Fans are tipping Lionel Messi to humble his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo when the two legends clash in today's (January 19) friendly. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have headed to Riyadh to face the Saudi All-Stars in a mid-season friendly.

The iconic duo have gone head-to-head over the years, and football has been blessed to watch their rivalry take center stage. They may do so for the final time tonight when PSG face a squad of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players.

Lionel Messi boasts 16 wins over Cristiano Ronaldo's 11 in matches between the pair before tonight. The Argentine has scored 22 goals in those games, while the Portuguese has bagged 21. The Parisian attacker also leads the way with 12 assists to his rival's one.

Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr has many believing that his time playing at the top level is over. However, he will be eager to make a statement against Messi and PSG's star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Real Madrid legend is making his debut in Saudi since arriving earlier this month. He will wear the armband for the Saudi All-Stars. Meanwhile, Messi returns to the Middle East for the first time since lifting the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

PSG's team is as follows:

Keylor Navas is in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Juan Bernat on defense. Carlos Soler, Fabian Ruiz and Renato Sanches are in midfield. Messi is in attack alongside Mbappe and Neymar.

Supporters are eager for Lionel Messi to humble his nemesis, and PSG are heavy favorites to win the friendly at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Here's how Twitter is urging Messi to get the better of Ronaldo:

Lionel Messi moved level with Cristiano Ronaldo on goals scored in Europe's top five leagues

The PSG attacker is close to overtaking the Al Nassr striker.

Lionel Messi made his return to the PSG team for the first time since lifting the FIFA World Cup in a 2-0 win over Angers on January 11. He scored a typically superb strike to secure Christophe Galtier's side all three points.

He also equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 696 goals in Europe's top leagues. The Argentine attacker only trails the Portuguese forward by five in total club goals scored.

Many expected Ronaldo to remain in Europe so that he could continue to keep up his prolific goalscoring record in the continent and stay ahead of Messi. However, his move to Al Nassr has essentially ended their long-running rivalry.

Messi has stated in the past how his feud with Ronaldo has allowed him to better himself throughout his career. He told France Football in 2021:

"I have always wanted to better myself, not look at what others were doing. There was competition with Cristiano Ronaldo as we were in the same league for several years. That was great and helped us grow in our careers, but without looking directly at each other.”

