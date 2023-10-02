"Going to generate a whole lot of revenue" "The greatest ever" - Fans react as Apple release trailer for Lionel Messi documentary

Apple TV has released the trailer for Lionel Messi's documentary 'Messi meets America' and fans can't wait to watch it.

The six-part docuseries will follow Messi's arrival in the MLS with Inter Miami. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made a groundbreaking move to DRV PNK after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi has taken to the MLS with ease, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions for the Herons. Fans will be able to see the 36-year-old's extraordinary performance in the Leagues Cup which led to Vice City's first trophy. He finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals in seven games.

The docuseries will include sit-down interviews with Messi and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham. The latter claims in the trailer that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is:

"One of the best players in the world."

'Messi meets America' is set to premiere on Apple TV on October 11. It's fair to say fans are excited as 130 thousand users on X (formerly Twitter) watched the trailer within an hour of its release.

One fan has backed the docuseries to garner a ton of revenue for Apple:

"This was expected! They didn’t even waste time in putting out this series. Going to generate a whole lot of revenue for Apple!"

Another fan says it's an honor to watch the Argentine icon in the United States:

"It's a privilege to see Messi in the MLS.. the greatest ever."

Here's how fans on X reacted to the trailer for Lionel Messi's documentary:

Lionel Messi is pushing for Luka Modric to join him at Inter Miami

Luka Modric has lacked game time this season.

Former Real Madrid forward Pedja Mijatovic claims Lionel Messi is interested in being joined at Inter Miami by Luka Modric. The Croatian signed a new one-year contract with Madrid in the summer.

However, Modric has dropped out of Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI following the arrival of Jude Bellingham. He's made just three starts in seven games and could be heading towards the Santiago Bernabeu exit door.

Mijatovic says that the 38-year-old has been in contact with Inter Miami co-owner Beckham. He also claims Lionel Messi has a personal interest in Modric's potential acquisition, telling Cadena SER:

"He has received offers from the United States, from many teams and from this one in particular. He already had the one in Saudi Arabia but he wanted to stay in Madrid. Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility. In Croatia, a few days ago, Modric met Beckham, where they were eating."

Modric has long been regarded as one of Europe's best midfielders. He has bagged 37 goals and 77 assists in 495 games across competitions for Madrid. The Croatian hero also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.