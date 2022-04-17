“Going to get absolutely hammered” – Ian Wright issues Liverpool warning to Manchester United despite ‘amazing’ Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick

Riding high on Cristiano Ronaldo's match-winning hat-trick against Norwich City, Manchester United will next face off against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 19.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, however, has warned the Red Devils that they could be in for a hammering at Anfield if they play the same way they played against Norwich City.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Metro), Wright heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible performance but was less than impressed with Manchester United's display:

"If he [Cristiano Ronaldo] wasn’t at Manchester United, they would be nowhere near where they are now. That’s what you pay for and he’s delivered. He’s amazing, amazing.

"We’re talking about a team at the bottom of the league [Norwich] who gave United two goals today, literally. And they’re still able to open United up. If Manchester United play like that against Liverpool they’re going to get absolutely hammered."

Manchester United's 3-2 win over Norwich City has kept them alive in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League. With both Arsenal and Tottenham dropping points, the Red Devils are now in fifth position, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will have to be at his very best against Liverpool

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Manchester United may have claimed all three points against Norwich City, but playing Liverpool at Anfield is a completely different proposition. Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this year and will expose any mistakes made by the Red Devils.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Martin Atkinson will referee Liverpool vs Manchester United next Tuesday. CONFIRMED: Martin Atkinson will referee Liverpool vs Manchester United next Tuesday. #awlive [pl] 🚨 CONFIRMED: Martin Atkinson will referee Liverpool vs Manchester United next Tuesday. #awlive [pl] https://t.co/oArH4Hl0Ty

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to be at his very best if they are to get anything out of their trip to Anfield. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is still Manchester United's biggest matchwinner and has already scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season.

However, Liverpool have a defense marshaled by Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker and chances could be at a premium for Manchester United. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp's men absolutely destroyed the Red Devils at Old Trafford and won 5-0.

If Manchester United continue to make the mistakes they made against Norwich City, even Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to rescue them against Liverpool.

Also read: "Because you still didn't play with the best" - Aguero aims cheeky dig at Ronaldo with Messi's comment on Manchester United talent Alejandro Garnacho

Edited by Ashwin