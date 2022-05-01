×
“Going to hand in a transfer request at this rate” – Chelsea fans doubt Tuchel has ‘problem’ with one player after he fails to make it to line-up against Everton

Chelsea fans unimpressed with Tuchel's decision to leave out playmaker
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
Modified May 01, 2022 06:20 PM IST
Chelsea travel to relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday afternoon knowing a win would all but guarantee a top-four finish.

The Blues' run of eight consecutive away wins was halted by a frustrating draw at Manchester United on Thursday, but will be strong favorites for the clash at Goodison Park.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge in December, but Thomas Tuchel will face Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the opposing dugout for the first time since the German replaced the latter in 2020 following the former midfielder's dismissal.

Your Chelsea team news today! 👊#EveChe https://t.co/6i9w1aFyfh

Tuchel has announced his starting XI to face the Toffees, and fans are unimpressed due to one of their most creative players being once again left on the bench.

29-year-old playmaker Hakim Ziyech has only made 19 Premier League appearances this season, and hasn't started a game for the West London outfit since the humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday, 2 April.

Transfermarkt reports that the Moroccon international has only started 36% of the Blues games this season, scoring four times and providing two assists. Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the attacking midfielder's situation:

@LDNFootbalI @ChelseaFC We must admit that there is a problem between Ziyech and Tuchel
@ChelseaFC Why is Ziyech benched again what the fuck
@vzndall @ChelseaFC Agreed… Ziyech needs more time on the pitch
@ChelseaFC 😭what does ziyech has to do to be in this 11
@ChelseaFC no ziyech and pulisic Everton win
@ChelseaFC Hakim going to hand in a transfer request at this rate @jamesduffy44
@ChelseaFC What will ziyech do to start matches

Chelsea make one change for Everton clash

Tuchel was left frustrated by his side's inability to see off a poor Manchester United side this week at Old Trafford, despite taking 21 shots compared to the host's six.

Marcos Alonso's volley was quickly canceled out by Cristiano Ronaldo's leveler, and although the Blues look almost certain to finish third, they will be keen to avoid any more slip-ups.

The German boss has made one change from the draw against the Red Devils, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek replacing N'Golo Kante in central midfield. Former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has once again been forced to settle for a place on the bench.

🗣️ "We have to have real strong belief." Everton head coach Frank Lampard believes his players have to be positive to avoid relegation ahead of their game against Chelsea today... https://t.co/ltXQtA3ZgG

Following Burnley's comeback win against Watford, the Toffees find themselves five points adrift of safety and are desperate to avoid a first relegation since 1951.

Also Read Article Continues below

Frank Lampard has made two changes from the team that lost to Merseyside rivals Liverpool last time out, with Mason Holgate and Fabian Delph replacing Michael Keane and Allan.

Edited by Nived Zenith
