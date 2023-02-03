“Going to be harder” - Chris Sutton predicts the result of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Former English footballer Chris Sutton has revealed his prediction for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

The two teams are set to lock horns at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 4). According to the former Chelsea player, the Red Devils should see off their counterparts with ease.

Explaining why he expected Manchester United to win 2-0, BBC football expert Sutton said:

"Crystal Palace nicked a draw right at the end of the game when these two teams met at Selhurst Park last month - it cost me some prediction points too, because I had gone for a 1-0 Manchester United win."

He continued:

"It's going to be harder for the Eagles this time, and not just because they go to Old Trafford, where United have won their past 12 games in all competitions. Wilfried Zaha is injured and, although he has not been at his very best this season, he is still a big miss for Patrick Vieira's side."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Sabitzer's work visa has been approved. Marcel Sabitzer could be in the Manchester United matchday squad for their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.Sabitzer's work visa has been approved. Marcel Sabitzer could be in the Manchester United matchday squad for their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Sabitzer's work visa has been approved. 🔴✅ https://t.co/u9tbbba3P0

Popular DJ and Newcastle United fan Schak (Shakeil Luciano), who discussed the weekend games with Sutton, revealed that he was hoping for another draw between Man Utd and Palace. He said:

"I'd like to see Palace get something because of how close United are to us in the table. United are playing well at the moment, but all Palace need is another free-kick like the one Michael Olise scored against United a couple of weeks ago - that was just amazing - and I am going to go with a draw. I just hope I'm right! 1-1."

Manchester United prepare to host Crystal Palace in Premier League

Manchester United are gearing up for a crucial match against Crystal Palace as they look to strengthen their position in the top four of the Premier League.

The Red Devils are currently in fourth place, while Crystal Palace are in 12th. Erik ten Hag's men, who have been in excellent form in all competitions, will now turn their attention to the Premier League as they prepare to host Palace.

They also have an important first-leg tie in the Europa League against Barcelona awaiting them in two weeks. With other important matches also looming, they will be eager to register a positive result against Palace.

United have been unstoppable at home in recent months, claiming victory in all of their last twelve matches, including their last five Premier League games. The team is in high spirits and will be looking to extend their win streak.

