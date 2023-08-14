"Going to make every mistake De Gea made"- Fans call out Andre Onana for bizarre moment in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves

Manchester United fans were unhappy with what Andre Onana did in his official Manchester United debut against Wolves. The Red Devils won their Premier League season opener at Old Trafford by a score of 1-0.

Raphael Varane scored the solitary goal of the match in the 76th minute. However, some believe that Wolves should have had a penalty after Onana clattered into Wolves defender Sasa Kalajdzic in the dying moments of the match.

The Cameroonian completed a summer transfer from Inter Milan and managed to make six saves during the match. However, his late error and VAR scare left fans doubtful.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Im sorry but Onana is a calamity. He's literally going to make every mistake De Gea made and more."

Another claimed:

"Onana is an absolute clown, should be fun watching him this season."

Another fan wrote:

"Crazy that a pen wasn’t given, Onana went full JBL."

Here are more fan reactions:

"Stonewall. I don't think this is gonna be the last kamikaze moment from Onana either. We'll see how he gets on."

"How many red cards will there be this season between Onana and Casemiro?"

"Glad we didn’t get Onana can’t stand him already."

"should start boxing at this point."

Despite Andre Onana's mishap, Manchester United managed to get all three points. The Red Devils will return to action on August 19 to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Andre Onana is determined to be a success at Manchester United

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in a blockbuster move that reunited the goalkeeper with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old stated in an interview with the club's official website that he was determined to prove his worth at the club. He also spoke about wanting to help the club win football matches on a regular basis. Onana said:

“For sure, but I’m here to do what the team needs. Even if I have to drop we all drop but the most important thing is the winning of the team, having the right mentality and win everything because we are a big club. It is important for us to have a good start, I am excited, I’m confident. I know we’re a big club and now we have to show it on the pitch.”

Only time will tell whether he can become a long-term success at Manchester United remains to be seen.