“Going to PSG was neither planned, nor desired” – Lionel Messi admits he never wanted to leave Barcelona

In his first press conference on Thursday (August 17) following his arrival at Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi opened up about his undesired and unplanned stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

Widely considered one of the best players in the game's history, Messi ended a 17-season stay at Barcelona in 2021. The Blaugrana couldn't extend the contract of their star player without falling foul of La Liga's wage cap rules.

Messi subsequently moved to PSG as a free agent and enjoyed a modest stint at best. He did win two Ligue 1 titles but failed to win the Champions League, bagging 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner left the Parc des Princes this summer upon the expiry of his contract and arrived for a new adventure with Inter Miami. He has hit the ground running, scoring in six straight games to take his side to the Leagues Cup final.

Ahead of the final showdown with Nashville SC on Saturday (August 19), Messi shed light on his PSG stint. He said he never wanted to leave Barcelona in the first place.

"I am happy, enjoying this new stage and the experience of living in this country, which is something that always crossed my mind ," Messi said (as translated from Spanish).

Unlike his stay at PSG, the Argentine added that he's enjoying life in the States:

"We are in the place where we want to be. My departure to Paris was not something I wanted, I did not want to leave Barcelona, and it became difficult, but it is the complete opposite of what is happening to me now, thank God."

Expand Tweet

Messi has bagged nine goals and an assist in six Leagues Cup games for Miami.

"It would be awesome" - Lionel Messi on Inter Miami winning their first title

Lionel Messi has been on fire.

While Lionel Messi has won titles galore for club and country, Inter Miami will look for their first on Saturday.

Established only in 2018, the Herons have exceeded expectations by reaching the Leagues Cup final. They will now look to cap their dream run with a title, and Messi is eager to help them accomplish that.

In the same press conference, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"It would be incredible (winning the title), for me and for all the people at the club, who are betting on continuing to grow, on a big change. Winning titles helps a lot. It would be awesome."

He added:

"It's very nice how the people from Inter come every game to encourage us, to accompany us. We had to play many home games and always with a full stadium. It is a very young club and to be able to get our first title would be beautiful for everyone."

Lionel Messi will now look to score in the final against a Nashville side that have kept consecutive clean sheets.