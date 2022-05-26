"Going to report the matter to UEFA" - La Liga president Javier Tebas wants legal action against PSG for Kylian Mbappe's multimillion-dollar extension

Javier Tebas has confirmed that he is working to take legal action against PSG. The Spaniard claims it is impossible that the Ligue1 side have renewed the contract of Kylian Mbappe without any FFP issues.

Mbappe was linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer, but the Frenchman decided to stay at PSG instead. The move came as a shock to all as the forward had confirmed last summer that he was keen on joining the Spanish giants.

Tebas has been furious since Mbappe signied a new contract with PSG. He has now confirmed he is working with a French legal firm to take action against the Ligue1 side and was quoted by Marca as saying:

"We are working with a French law firm to initiate legal action in France and in the European Union. We are also going to report the matter to UEFA before Friday. It is impossible that PSG can comply with the current financial 'fair-play' and with those that are going to add with the incorporation of Mbappé. It is already known that they are going to breach them. Let's see what happens. Of course, it is impossible paralyze the incorporation of Mbappé."

LaLiga release a statement on Mbappe renewing with PSG

Kylian Mbappe rejecting Real Madrid to renew with PSG was not taken well by La Liga, and the league released a statement last week.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: LaLiga have released a statement announcing they will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe's new contract... BREAKING: LaLiga have released a statement announcing they will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over Kylian Mbappe's new contract... 👀 https://t.co/Ymjf0YlJpd

They were not pleased with the news of the Frenchman not moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the statement questioned PSG's economic stability:

"LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues. It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him. LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA."

Tebas made a similar statement when PSG activated Neymar's €222 million release clause.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava