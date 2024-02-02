"I’m going to talk to the doctors" - Manchester City new signing suffers health scare during Olympic qualifying match with national team

Manchester City January signing Claudio Echeverri suffered a worrying health scare while representing Argentina at youth level.

The Cityzens secured the attacking midfielder's services from River Plate in the winter transfer window for £12.5 million. However, he has remained with his boyhood club, serving a loan spell until the end of the year before he makes his move to Manchester.

Playing for Argentina's Under-23s side in an Olympic qualifying match, Echeverri went down in the first half clutching his chest and had to receive treatment. While he was allowed to soldier on, the 18-year-old talent was substituted in the 64th minute.

Speaking after the match, the Manchester City signing revealed that he felt pain in his chest and found it difficult to breathe. He said (as quoted by The Sun):

"I had a very strong pain in my chest, I couldn't breathe well and I was very scared. I jumped down to [catch] the air and then, thank God, it went away a little. Afterwards I continued well."

Echeverri added:

"I'm going to talk to the doctors anyway, to see what it is. Something like this had never happened to me, I felt very scared. I'm fine, thank God."

Echeverri has been dubbed the next Lionel Messi, owing to similarities in their playing style, and has received great plaudits for his performance in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"He respects contracts" - Joan Laporta dismisses possibility of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola becoming Barcelona manager

Barcelona president Joan Laporta does not see Pep Guardiola returning to Camp Nou to replace Xavi this summer. He insists the Manchester City manager will respect his contract with the club.

Xavi announced last weekend his decision to step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the season, insisting the club need a change of dynamic. The news comes after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement that he will leave Anfield this summer.

Guardiola managed Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, implementing the famous tiki-taka playstyle, and winning the treble in his debut season. When asked whether a potential return could be on the cards this summer, Laporta said (via GOAL):

“He has a contract with Manchester City and he respects contracts. I speak often with him and I know what the club thinks about him.”

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table, five points behind league leaders Liverpool. The Cityzens have a game in hand over the Reds, however, meaning they could reduce the deficit to two points.

