“Golden man with valuable advice that I will keep with me all my life” - Kylian Mbappe sends message to Buffon after retirement

Kylian Mbappe sent a heartfelt message after his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement from professional football.

The legendary Italian goalkeeper, considered the greatest of all time by many, decided to put the curtains down on a glowing career. Mbappe took to social media to pen a heartwarming message for Buffon, writing:

"A huge honor for me to have had the chance to meet you and cross paths with your legendary career. A golden man with valuable advice that I will keep with me all my life. Good road and especially THANK YOU."

Kylian Mbappe and Buffon shared the pitch 12 times during their time together as PSG teammates. The Italian goalkeeper was a serial winner throughout his career as he won 29 trophies during his career, including the FIFA World Cup and 10 Serie A titles.

While the former Azzuri captain made the most appearances for Juventus at the club level (685), he retired from his boyhood club Parma. He also made a staggering 176 appearances for Italy's national team.

"Buffon’s class" - When Kylian Mbappe named the Italian goalkeeper's attribute he would want in a perfect player

Throughout his professional career Kylian Mbappe, despite being 24, has already shared the pitch with some stalwarts of world football. He has played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and more.

Mbappe is also an avid fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Back in 2018, the Frenchman named the attributes he would like in his perfect player. Speaking on the matter, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Eurosport):

“I would choose Messi’s left foot, Neymar’s right foot, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality and Buffon’s class.”

Mbappe's words go to show the impact the legendary Italian goalkeeper had on world football. Apart from being the gold standard at his trade, he was also a natural leader and a player with immense class throughout his long professional career.