"Gone next summer," "Stay away" – Liverpool fans react angrily to latest Saudi transfer speculation involving Mohamed Salah

Liverpool fans have taken to X to react to Saudi Pro League (SPL) director Michael Emenalo's recent comments about Mohamed Salah.

Earlier this summer, the Reds found themselves in hot water after Al-Ittihad lodged a £150 million bid for their Egyptian star. They rejected the offer before the Premier League transfer window shut on September 1.

However, Salah is still reportedly regarded as a top target for Al-Ittihad, who are believed to be interested in increasing their offer to over £200 million next year. He could choose to move to the Gulf state in light of the SPL's growing popularity and a sizeable pay-hike.

Emenalo, who was Chelsea's technical director for close to six years, was recently asked to share his thoughts on the 31-year-old player's potential arrival. He replied (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Mo is welcomed any time. But nobody is under pressure or forced to come. He's a personal favorite of mine. If people want to come and there's an opportunity to work with clubs in professional manner, we'll be very happy to have him."

Following Emenalo's remarks, a Liverpool fan expressed his fear on X:

"stay away!!!!"

Another football fan opined after Emenalo's remarks:

"He is gone next summer"

Here's how other football fans reacted to the recent development on X:

Salah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has opened his 2023-24 season on a positive note despite a host of rumors involving him. He has netted six goals and provided four assists in just 748 minutes of action, spread across 10 games for Liverpool.

A left-footed inside forward blessed with pace, flair and finishing, the ex-Roma and Chelsea man has been a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving in 2017. He has helped them lift seven trophies, scoring 192 goals and providing 83 assists in 315 appearances.

Stephen Warnock offers advice to Liverpool about apt replacement for Mohamed Salah

Ex-Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has asserted that the Reds should try to sign Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to potentially replace Mohamed Salah. He elaborated (h/t HITC):

"The one player that springs to mind is Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. He is the one player you [can] look at and think, young, potential, can play, but he is a left-sided player. Could he play on that right-hand side?"

Kvaratskhelia, 22, has established himself as one of the most promising offensive stars in the world over the last season. He has registered 15 goals and 21 goals in 52 games across competitions for Napoli so far.

Should the Georgian join Liverpool in the future, he could prove to be a fine arrival for them. His electric pace and fine dribbling would help him settle in well in Jurgen Klopp's high-octane gegenpressing system.