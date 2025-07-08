"Gonna bag 20+ goals this season", "Serious player" - Fans hail Chelsea star after their 2-0 win over Fluminense in Club World Cup S/F

Chelsea fans on X have waxed lyrical about Joao Pedro after he netted a brilliant brace to inspire them to a 2-0 win over Fluminense. The two sides locked horns in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, July 8.

The Blues opted to bolster their attack earlier this month, signing Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported transfer fee of £55 million (July 2). The Brazilian made his debut two days later, coming on as a second-half substitute during their 2-1 quarter-final win against Palmeiras.

Enzo Maresca handed Pedro his first start for the club against Fluminense. The 23-year-old broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, netting a screamer from outside the box into the top-right corner. He then completed his brace in the 56th minute with another excellent strike to ensure the Blues secured the win.

Pedro was named the Player of the Match, receiving a match rating of 8.7. Chelsea fans were left impressed after witnessing his performance, with one posting:

"Joao Pedro is gonna bag 20+ goals this season"

Another fan tweeted:

"Yeah Joao Pedro is going to be a hit at Chels… Serious Player"

Other fans reacted below:

"Joao Pedro has been so good even my Mom asked me why Maresca took him off," one fan commented

"Joao Pedro is a proper striker. Chelsea are lucky to have this monster," another added

"We all knew Joao Pedro was really him, let’s not lie," one fan insisted

"João Pedro showing off — first goal was so good, he just had to repeat it!" another chimed in

How did Chelsea fare during their 2-0 win over Fluminense?

Chelsea had a phenomenal performance as they defeated Fluminense 2-0 to progress to the FIFA Club World Cup final. They will face the winner of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final on July 13.

The Blues dominated possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 455 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Meanwhile, Fluminense had 46 percent possession and completed 378 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent.

Chelsea were also more dominant up front, landing 17 shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 1.60). On the other hand, the Brazilian outfit landed 12 shots in total, with three on target (xG of 0.92).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 9, 2025, at 3 AM IST. They are subject to change.

