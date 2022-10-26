"Gonna cement GOAT status at the World Cup" "Lightyears clear of Cristiano Ronaldo" - Football fans awestruck by Lionel Messi's sensational display in PSG's 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa

Football fans have been awestruck by Lionel Messi's performance in Paris Saint-Germain's 7-2 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa on 25 October as he broke another Cristiano Ronaldo record.

Messi was at his best as he and his PSG teammates tore apart a woeful Haifa defense in the UEFA Champions League on matchday 5.

The Argentinian grabbed the game's first goal in the 19th minute, slotting home a delightful effort into the top corner following a Kylian Mbappe pass.

Mbappe then grabbed PSG's second of the night in the 32nd minute before Messi would turn provider for his longtime teammate Neymar in the 35th minute.

The former Barcelona teammates linked up after the Parisians had broke on the counter with Messi teeing up Neymar to fire home a right-footed effort.

Haifa did pull one back in the 38th minute through Abdoulaye Seck's header but Messi would soon be in amongst the goals again.

In the 44th minute, the Argentinian fired home a brilliant strike from the edge of the box to give Christophe Galtier's side a 4-1 lead heading into half-time.

That goal saw him move above Cristiano Ronaldo for the record number of goals scored from outside the box in the Champions League (23).

Seck did give PSG a scare in the 50th minute as he got on the scoresheet for a second time.

However, normal service was resumed when Mbappe notched his second in the 64th minute and Sean Goldberg scored an own goal in the 67th minute.

But tonight was all about Lionel Messi and he had a hand in the final goal of the game in the 84th minute.

The veteran forward assisted Carlos Soler for the Spanish midfielder to score his first goal for PSG and seal a 7-2 rout for the side over Haifa.

It is another Champions League night that Lionel Messi has showcased why, he is to many, the greatest player of all time and superior to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a sensational outing from the Argentinian:

Umir @umirf1 Alhamdulilah for being able to witness Lionel Messi's entire career. Alhamdulilah for being able to witness Lionel Messi's entire career.

Evan @evv821 Messi is now the first player in Europe to reach double digit goals and assists this season. Not bad for a system player Messi is now the first player in Europe to reach double digit goals and assists this season. Not bad for a system player

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Every single game of Messi this season has been worth watching.



It always has been for the past 17 years, but the level he's showing this season is just different from the rest again. Every single game of Messi this season has been worth watching. It always has been for the past 17 years, but the level he's showing this season is just different from the rest again.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Messi is so ready for Qatar man. Messi is so ready for Qatar man.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ Messi is 35 and he is still yet to show signs of decline — not only is he scoring goals this season, but he is very well involved in other PSG goals too. Both, as a goal scorer and playmaker, he’s just brilliant to watch as always. Messi is 35 and he is still yet to show signs of decline — not only is he scoring goals this season, but he is very well involved in other PSG goals too. Both, as a goal scorer and playmaker, he’s just brilliant to watch as always.

J. @Messilizer Messi 2 goals & 2 assist. 4 G/A from the best player in the world tonight. Messi 2 goals & 2 assist. 4 G/A from the best player in the world tonight.

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Messi's gonna cement his GOAT status at the World Cup, he's in unreal form. He's lightyears clear of Cristiano Ronaldo Messi's gonna cement his GOAT status at the World Cup, he's in unreal form. He's lightyears clear of Cristiano Ronaldo

george @StokeyyG2 Messi winning his last ever World Cup would be one of the greatest moments in football history… Messi winning his last ever World Cup would be one of the greatest moments in football history…

Lionel Messi would cement his legacy as the greatest of all time ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Messi awaits World Cup glory

The debate over which of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest is one that will never die down.

The duo have been at the forefront of world football ever since making their debuts in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

One trophy that evades both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's glistening trophy cabinets is the World Cup.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



is putting his England loyalties aside so Lionel Messi can cement his legacy. "I would love nothing more in Qatar than for Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the World Cup..." @Carra23 is putting his England loyalties aside so Lionel Messi can cement his legacy. "I would love nothing more in Qatar than for Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the World Cup..."@Carra23 is putting his England loyalties aside so Lionel Messi can cement his legacy. 👀 https://t.co/fXYkqv4Kss

Both will be eager to lift the trophy in December when they captain their Argentina and Portugal national teams in Qatar.

If Messi does come out triumphant on 18 December when the final of the World Cup comes around, he will lay claim to being the undisputed greatest of all time.

It will also be the last time the Argentinian competes at the tournament.

Player Major Team Honors won Lionel Messi Copa America, 4x Champions League, 10x La Liga, Ligue 1, 7x Copa del Rey, 3x FIFA Club World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo European Championships, 5x Champions League, 3x Premier League, 2x La Liga, 2x Serie A, FA Cup, 2x Copa del Rey, Coppa Italia

