“Gonna finish us if they don’t start Ronaldo”, “Plays better without Ronaldo” – Fans make bold claim about Portugal after 4-0 win over Nigeria in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence

Portugal fans on Twitter made bold claims as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal made light work of Nigeria in a friendly in their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday (November 17).

Bruno Fernandes bagged a first-half brace (9' and 35'), the latter from the spot. Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario scored in the 82nd and 84h minute, respectively, of the game to earn a 4-0 win for Fernando Santos' team.

However, many fans made bold claims about the Portugal side as they pointed out that the 2016 European Champions are playing better without Cristiano Ronaldo in the team at this point in time.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Portugal managed to get a 4-0 win against Nigeria:

Próxima Jornada @ProximaJornada1 Portugal’s fourth goal is nothing short of spectacular.



Magic all around.



Portugal’s fourth goal is nothing short of spectacular.Magic all around. https://t.co/1DHmhOKkWh

Ben @AntonySzn_ Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes. The Pride of Manchester United carrying Portugal Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes. The Pride of Manchester United carrying Portugal 🇵🇹 https://t.co/MsYgbVWjLK

َ @FernandesZone The best player in Portugal national team for so long, You can't dare to deny it. The best player in Portugal national team for so long, You can't dare to deny it. https://t.co/6zHFJDTu79

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo



#Qatar2022onMG Portugal were so fluid in attack against Nigeria tonight. I don’t know exactly how much the absence of Ronaldo plays into this but it’ll be a tough mountain to climb for the Black Stars. Portugal were so fluid in attack against Nigeria tonight. I don’t know exactly how much the absence of Ronaldo plays into this but it’ll be a tough mountain to climb for the Black Stars.#Qatar2022onMG

KHA CHI ❼ @SonOfMargret A rare image of those people that actually thought Nigeria will beat Portugal. A rare image of those people that actually thought Nigeria will beat Portugal. https://t.co/NEG1ISbQdP

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Bro Portugal go finish us if they don’t start Ronaldo

See how dem dey break Nigeria’s defense like knife through butter Bro Portugal go finish us if they don’t start Ronaldo See how dem dey break Nigeria’s defense like knife through butter

Jamzy🎧 @Djjamzy_ Unpopular opinion; Bruno Fernandez is playing better in this Portugal Vs Nigeria match and he plays better without Ronaldo 🙃 Unpopular opinion; Bruno Fernandez is playing better in this Portugal Vs Nigeria match and he plays better without Ronaldo 🙃

LordHanson @Ehansoni1



Nigeria 0 : 4 Portugal



POR 4:0 NIG Joan Felix is very "deadly" literally more than now - Ronaldo arguably.Nigeria0 : 4 PortugalPOR 4:0 NIG Joan Felix is very "deadly" literally more than now - Ronaldo arguably. Nigeria 🇳🇬 0 : 4 Portugal 🇵🇹 POR 4:0 NIG

😎🙃 @themightyderyen Portugal without Ronaldo >>>> Portugal without Ronaldo >>>>

ANDY BLAQ⚡🇬🇭 @FCB_blaq Portugal doing been better without Ronaldo. Man should focus on his interview and shouldn't return to the camp 🤝 Portugal doing been better without Ronaldo. Man should focus on his interview and shouldn't return to the camp 🤝

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Portugal and Manchester United play better without Ronaldo, I’m not even trolling. Portugal and Manchester United play better without Ronaldo, I’m not even trolling.

Portugal will start their campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 24 against Ghana. They will next play Uruguay on November 28. Portugal's final game in Group C will be against South Korea on December 2.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo jokes he wants to face Casemiro in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed that he wants to face Manchester United teammate Casemiro in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, the former Real Madrid superstar said (via United in focus):

“It will be my fifth World Cup and I’m really grateful for the chance to play in another. It will be different to play this kind of competition at the end of a year. It’s interesting, it’s a new challenge.”

Ronaldo further spoke about his dream scenario in the World Cup final, saying:

“I joked with Casemiro that the final will be Portugal against Brazil. It would be a dream, to be honest. The World Cup is the most difficult competition in the world. I’m dreaming of it.”

Ronaldo has played in four World Cups so far in his career. Between 2006 and 2018, the Portuguese sensation has made 17 appearances in this tournament, scoring seven goals and providing two assists. At the age of 37, this edition is likely to be Ronaldo's last shot at football's biggest trophy.

