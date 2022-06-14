"Gonna be playing for that squad until he's 80" - France fans furious at 'madness' of including 27-year-old star in starting XI against Croatia

France fans have expressed their disappointment with the inclusion of Adrien Rabiot in their line-up for the UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia.

Les Bleus are currently rock bottom of Group A1 in the competition after failing to win in any of their three games so far.

Didier Deschamps has come under scrutiny from fans over team selection in what is essentially a do-or-die contest for his team.

Although both Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema make up a ferocious front-two, fans have been baffled by the inclusion of Rabio at left midfield. The 27-year-old is part of a four-man midfield, which includes the likes of Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara and Christopher Nkunku.

Deschamps' decision could have been due to Rabiot grabbing the opening goal when the two sides met in the reverse fixture last week. That particular game ended in a 1-1 draw after Andrej Kramaric converted a late penalty for Croatia.

France were held to another 1-1 draw in their last game against Austria and will need nothing short of a win to stand a chance at staying alive in the UEFA Nations League.

Rabiot will be eager to make an impression by proving his doubters wrong. But here are some of the reactions as fans raised questions over his inclusion:

Octavio Gimenez @OctavioGimenez7 @TheEuropeanLad Rabiot gonna be playing for that squad until he's 80 @TheEuropeanLad Rabiot gonna be playing for that squad until he's 80

GSD Sports @gsdsports66 @TheEuropeanLad Rabiot and Mount have nudes of their respective team managers. Average players who keep getting picked. @TheEuropeanLad Rabiot and Mount have nudes of their respective team managers. Average players who keep getting picked.

France are the reigning champions in the UEFA Nations League

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

France were crowned champions of the UEFA Nations League back in October 2021. The current World Champions added another feather to their cap by beating Spain in the final held at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.

Notably, Deschamps' men came from behind to win the contest after Mikel Oyarzabal netted the opening goal for Spain after the hour mark.

Mbappe and Benzema then fired the world champions to glory as they tasted silverware after a remarkable run that saw them beat Croatia, Portugal and Belgium.

However, it seems unlikely that they could replicate something similar in the ongoing UEFA Nations League.

