“Gonna have PTSD after today” – Fans react as Arsenal star gets ‘spun’ by Newcastle forward before being injured

Football fans have taken to social media to troll Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he struggled to cope with Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Gunners are currently in action against Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League at St. James' Park. The scoreline read 0-0 at half-time, with the visitors struggling to get a grip on the game.

Arsenal suffered a major blow when Tomiyasu went off injured in the first 45 minutes of the match. The Japan international was replaced by Cedric Soares in the 39th-minute of the fixture.

Tomiyasu appeared to injure his hamstring following a duel with Saint-Maximin. The 23-year-old was entirely beaten by the Newcastle forward on the edge of the box and hurt himself in the process.

While the defender was eventually forced off the pitch, social media can be an unforgiving space. Football fans on Twitter have taken the opportunity to ridicule Tomiyasu for struggling against Saint-Maximin before going off injured.

Here are some of the best tweets on the same:

Trey @UTDTrey Saint Maximin spun Tomiyasu until he got injured Saint Maximin spun Tomiyasu until he got injured 😭

👍🏽 @lostid_ Tomiyasu 35 mins v ASM Tomiyasu 35 mins v ASM https://t.co/4Mv3TQTAUb

🤕 @_camaza He got spun by ASM and faked a injury He got spun by ASM and faked a injury https://t.co/nfopzOiajj

Anozie David @kyrieIrv_snrman ASM is cooking Tomiyasu steadily ASM is cooking Tomiyasu steadily 😂😂

One fan on Twitter wrote:

"Tomiyasu is going to have PTSD [Post-traumatic stress disorder] after today. Saint-Maximin giving him fits."

cole p @trollpatterson Saint-Maximin giving him fits Tomiyasu is gonna have PTSD after todaySaint-Maximin giving him fits Tomiyasu is gonna have PTSD after today😂Saint-Maximin giving him fits

It is worth noting that Saint-Maximin went on to have a shot on target after beating Tomiyasu. The Frenchman smacked a low shot towards the bottom corner, but Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was up to the task.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Tomiyasu has sustained a serious injury. The defender, who joined the Gunners from Bologna for around £17 million last summer, made 23 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Can Arsenal beat Newcastle away from home?

The Gunners were not at their best in the first half against Newcastle. Mikel Arteta's side were restricted to just one shot on target during the first 45 minutes of the match.

A win at St. James' Park today would see Arsenal move into fourth place in the Premier League table. Failing to earn a victory would see them sit at least one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur going into the final match of the season.

The ongoing match against Newcastle is thus a hugely important one for the north London giants. They remain hopeful of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have been in fine form at home recently. They have won six of their last seven Premier League matches at St. James' Park.

