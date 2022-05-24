“Gonna regret this like Salah” “Downfall has begun” - Chelsea fans react furiously to Fabrizio Romano’s latest transfer update

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the news that Hakim Ziyech could be sold by the Blues this summer.

The Blues signed Ziyech from Dutch giants Ajax for a sum of £36 million in the summer of 2020. The attacker has since been a regular for the Stamford Bridge outfit, making 83 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, Ziyech has struggled to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's preferred starting XI. The Morocco international has started just eight Premier League matches for Chelsea since the turn of the year, scoring three goals and providing one assist during the period.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Blues are open to the idea of selling Ziyech ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Italian journalist suggested that the club would not stand in the 29-year-old's way if they receive a good offer this summer. He wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea are now open to sell Hakim Ziyech in case they will receive an important proposal."

However, the news has not been well received by a section of Chelsea fans. Twitter is now filled with posts condemning the Blues' reported stance on Ziyech ahead of the summer. Here are some of the best Tweets on the same:

㉙ @cfcHavertic @CFCPys @FabrizioRomano So we are selling him without using him properly?? Only waste of money @CFCPys @FabrizioRomano So we are selling him without using him properly?? Only waste of money

Gil @Gil1991C @CFCPys @FabrizioRomano Should be selling Pulisic instead of Ziyech. FFS we have really misused Ziyech here @CFCPys @FabrizioRomano Should be selling Pulisic instead of Ziyech. FFS we have really misused Ziyech here

One Blues supporter wrote on Twitter:

"[Timo] Werner is utterly useless and the treatment of Ziyech by Tuchel has been unfair. Werner's a horrible footballer."

dngy @CFCDngy @MrJames007619 @siphillipssport Werner’s a horrible footballer if you watch Chelsea play btw @FabrizioRomano Werner is utterly useless and the treatment of ziyech by Tuchel has been unfairWerner’s a horrible footballer if you watch Chelsea play btw @MrJames007619 @siphillipssport @FabrizioRomano Werner is utterly useless and the treatment of ziyech by Tuchel has been unfair 👍 Werner’s a horrible footballer if you watch Chelsea play btw

Imran Tariq @ImranTariq_IT I’d rather sell Pulisic than Ziyech. Bite me! I’d rather sell Pulisic than Ziyech. Bite me!

CFC Éire ⭑⭑ @CFC_Eire If we sell Ziyech before Werner there’s something seriously wrong If we sell Ziyech before Werner there’s something seriously wrong

darcie🧚🏽 @darcieraeee Pys @CFCPys Breaking : Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech if they receive an important proposal. ( @FabrizioRomano Breaking : Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech if they receive an important proposal. ( @FabrizioRomano ) whyyy out of all the players at Chelsea that we should get rid of we are getting rid of Ziyech ?? absolute joke man twitter.com/cfcpys/status/… whyyy out of all the players at Chelsea that we should get rid of we are getting rid of Ziyech ?? absolute joke man twitter.com/cfcpys/status/…

The general feeling among the Chelsea fanbase appears to be that Werner or Christian Pulisic should be sold ahead of Ziyech this summer. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues hierarchy will pay heed to the supporters' thoughts on the same.

Chelsea could consider move for Manchester City star to replace Ziyech

Both Ziyech and Werner would be open to moves away from the club this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph. Pulisic could also consider his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2022-23 season, as per the report.

Selling one or all of these three players could see the Blues turn to Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as an option to bolster their attack, according to the aforementioned source. The England international is entering the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Sterling. As per the report, Stamford Bridge would be a more attractive option for the 27-year-old.

