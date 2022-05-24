“Gonna regret this like Salah” “Downfall has begun” - Chelsea fans react furiously to Fabrizio Romano’s latest transfer update

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the news that Hakim Ziyech could be sold by the Blues this summer.
The Blues signed Ziyech from Dutch giants Ajax for a sum of £36 million in the summer of 2020. The attacker has since been a regular for the Stamford Bridge outfit, making 83 appearances across all competitions so far.
However, Ziyech has struggled to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's preferred starting XI. The Morocco international has started just eight Premier League matches for Chelsea since the turn of the year, scoring three goals and providing one assist during the period.
Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Blues are open to the idea of selling Ziyech ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Italian journalist suggested that the club would not stand in the 29-year-old's way if they receive a good offer this summer. He wrote on Twitter:
"Chelsea are now open to sell Hakim Ziyech in case they will receive an important proposal."
However, the news has not been well received by a section of Chelsea fans. Twitter is now filled with posts condemning the Blues' reported stance on Ziyech ahead of the summer. Here are some of the best Tweets on the same:
One Blues supporter wrote on Twitter:
"[Timo] Werner is utterly useless and the treatment of Ziyech by Tuchel has been unfair. Werner's a horrible footballer."
The general feeling among the Chelsea fanbase appears to be that Werner or Christian Pulisic should be sold ahead of Ziyech this summer. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues hierarchy will pay heed to the supporters' thoughts on the same.
Chelsea could consider move for Manchester City star to replace Ziyech
Both Ziyech and Werner would be open to moves away from the club this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph. Pulisic could also consider his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2022-23 season, as per the report.
Selling one or all of these three players could see the Blues turn to Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as an option to bolster their attack, according to the aforementioned source. The England international is entering the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.
However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Sterling. As per the report, Stamford Bridge would be a more attractive option for the 27-year-old.