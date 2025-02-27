"It was same a week ago, two weeks ago, 3 months ago" - Mikel Arteta on Premier League title race after Arsenal draw vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains bullish about his side's chances of winning the Premier League title this season despite the recent draw at Nottingham Forest. The Gunners could only play out a goalless draw against Forest, leaving them 13 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Arteta's side dropped points for the second game in succession. Their failings in attack were evident for all as they struggled to create good goalscoring chances in the game.

Bur the Arsenal manager has refused to give up on the title race with 11 matches left in the season. He maintains that his team only need to win all their remaining games and see where that leaves them. He praised his side for showing character and dominating the game against Forest, expressing disappointment at their inability to kill off the game.

He said in the post-match press confrence (via ESPN):

"It was same a week ago, two weeks ago, three months ago. The only thing we can do is win our matches and see how many points we get. We have dropped two points in this game and it is painful. It doesn't feel good because we're here to win.

"We showed unquestionable character in how much we wanted it and tried. We dominated the game. We tried in many different ways. We insisted but lacked that spark, that final pass to unlock a well organised team. We have to generate more shots on target."

Arteta persisted with Mikel Merino as his striker despite the tactic failing miserably against West Ham United at the weekend. The Gunners managed just one attempt on target throughout the game, with the Spain international missing one big chance.

Arsenal generated just 0.99xG against Nuno Espirito Santo's side, showing that their greatest problem is in attack. The Gunners have not looked like scoring in their last two games, a trend that will worry Arteta heading into the final 11 games of the season.

Nottingham Forest weaken Arsenal title hopes, strengthen own European aspirations

Nottingham Forest held Arsenal to a goalless draw in their meeting at the City Ground, further denting the Gunners' hopes of winning the league this season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain in third place after their draw against Mikel Arteta's side.

Starting once again in the place of the suspended Myles Lewis-Skelly, Riccardo Calafiori came closest to scoring for Arsenal. The Italian left-back struck the woodwork with a fine effort midway through the first half of the encounter.

Neither side managed to score any goals and they settled for a point apiece. Arsenal would feel like they dropped two points against Nottingham Forest, and they are now 13 points behind Liverpool, who have played a game more.

