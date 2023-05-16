"Gonna witness a masterclass tonight" - Fans react as Inter Milan name starting XI for UCL S/F clash against AC Milan

Inter Milan have announced their starting lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League semifinal second leg and fans are convinced the Nerazzurri are headed for another victory.

Simone Inzaghi's side prevailed 2-0 in the first-leg of the semifinals last week as Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Inter their third consecutive derby victory this year.

AC Milan, who beat Napoli in the quarterfinals, face an uphill battle as they must win by a three-goal margin to reach their first CL final since winning the competition in 2007.

However, fans believe Inter Milan will progress to the title clash after they announced the same lineup as last week, with Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez spearheading the attack.

Inzaghi stuck with his midfield-trio of Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco will operate as the wing-backs.

Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, and Matteo Darmian comprise the back-three, with Andre Onana taking his place between the sticks once more.

Following a minor slump earlier this year, the Nerazzurri have recaptured their mojo to win their last seven games on the bounce in all competitions.

Fans expect that run to continue against Milan. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one user convinced they're going to "witness a masterclass tonight" from Dzeko.

Here are the best Twitter reactions:

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad • Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez.



• AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Leao; Giroud. • Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez.• AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Leao; Giroud.

M 🇧🇦🇳🇱 @Mirzz18_ 🥶 Dzeko starting, gonna witness a masterclass tonight Dzeko starting, gonna witness a masterclass tonight 🔥🥶

Inter Milan have built their campaign on a solid defence

While their league form hasn't been the best this term, Inter Milan have built their Champions League campaign on the back of a stoic defense. In 11 games thus far, the Nerazzurri have kept a clean sheet in seven, including in four of their five knockout games.

If AC Milan are to turnaround the deficit and progress to the final, they will have to crack open Inter's defense, something they have failed to do in three previous Milan derbies.

With Rafael Leao back in the XI after missing the first leg, the Rossoneri will feel confident of their chances. Either way, an exciting clash awaits.

