Gonzalo Higuain names 2 players who can take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain has named Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as potential successors to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo, two of the greatest players of the 21st century, are well into their 30s and are in the twilight of their careers.

Higuain believes Mbappe and Haaland have all the potential to become global superstars like Messi and Ronaldo. He said at a press conference:

"Kylian Mbappe has all the characteristics. I believe that Leo and Cristiano at some point will stop playing because life is like that, and Mbappe and Haaland will be their successors."

Mbappe and Haaland could play in La Liga in the near future, just like Ronaldo and Messi did.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. The 23-year-old forward currently has less than six months remaining on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has not yet penned an extension with the Ligue 1 giants and is destined to leave Paris at the end of the season.

Haaland is also highly touted to leave his current club Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 21-year-old forward has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City.

There is a chance that the duo will compete against one another in El Clasico derbies next season, playing for the two biggest clubs in Spain.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have already proven that they have what it takes to become team leaders in the future. Despite their tender age, the two players are currently their respective club's highest goalscorers this season.

Mbappe has netted 24 goals in 34 appearances for PSG across all competitions, while Haaland has scored 23 times for Dortmund in 20 matches in all competitions.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo performed this season?

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo joined new teams before the start of the 2021-22 season. The former joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer, while the latter rejoined Manchester United on a two-year contract worth €23 million in total. However, it's fair to say that the two superstars haven't had the best of times with their new teams.

Messi has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings in France but is slowly becoming one of the key players for Mauricio Pochettino. The 34-year-old has scored a goal and provided six assists in his last six league outings for PSG. His current tally for the club stands at seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, made a bright start to his second stint at Manchester United. However, the 37-year-old forward has recently found it difficult to score goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once in 10 matches for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Despite his barren run, the Portuguese superstar is still Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season, having scored 15 times in 30 matches in all competitions.

