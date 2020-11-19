Gonzalo Higuain names his three best players, omits Messi and Ronaldo 

Gonzalo Higuain was recently asked to offer his take on the three best players in the world at the moment, and he shockingly omitted both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The two stars are widely regarded as among the best players in history and the greatest players of their generation by far, having dominated the footballing landscape over the last 15 years in a previously unseen manner.

Messi and Ronaldo have rewritten the record books and football's biggest debate over the last decade has been about who the better player is.

However, Gonzalo Higuain shunned both men when asked to pick his current top three players, ignoring his former teammates in favor of different choices.

''Currently, for me, the best are Lewandowski, Haaland and Benzema. Karim has been there for a long time, in the elite for 12 years.

''Lewandowski, where he played, scored and won. Haaland is a great promise, with a great future. He surprised me, he is a great striker."

Gonzalo Higuain also commented on who he considers to be the greatest strikers of all-time.

''In history we have Suárez, Lewandowski, Cavani, Benzema, David Villa, Ibrahimovic,"

"And the best one who, ironically speaking, is in heaven: Ronaldo (Nazario). I always wanted to be Ronaldo, I always wanted to copy him."

There was also praise for Lionel Messi, with Higuain describing the Barcelona icon as unique.

''It's magical. Everything is natural. He was born that way, it's in his DNA , he does everything effortlessly. Things that everyone has to fight for, Leo does them naturally. That is what makes it unique. "

Gonzalo Higuain is one of just 13 players to have been teammates with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The list also includes iconic names such as Carlos Tevez, Angel Di Maria, Gerard Pique, and Paulo Dybala.

The fact that he omitted both men from his list of best players is sure to raise a few eyebrows eyebrows but the former Real Madrid man is entitled to his opinion, having achieved considerable success in his career.

Could Higuain's statements be an indicator that the Messi and Ronaldo era is over?

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the game

While the impact of Messi and Ronaldo can never be underestimated, the bottomline is that nothing lasts forever. At 33 and 35 respectively, both men are entering the final chapters of their careers and are seeking to bow out on a high.

The discussion now turns to talented youngsters like Kylian Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, and Joao Felix who could potentially inherit the title of best player in the world.