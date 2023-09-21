"Good athlete" - Owen Hargreaves singles out Manchester United summer signing for praise despite 4-3 Bayern defeat

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves praised left-back Sergio Reguilon following the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20).

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was one of the better performers for Erik ten Hag on the night. He covered 11kms in the match, nearly one km more than right-sided full-back Diogo Dalot. Reguilon completed 21 of 26 passes in the match, played five passes into the final third, and managed one run into the opposition penalty box. Hargreaves said about Reguilon's performance (via United in Focus):

"Reguilon’s done fantastic getting forward. He’s a good athlete with his forward runs. He’s been up and down [the flank]."

The 26-year-old full-back was signed on deadline day as a short-term replacement given the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.

Reguilon has started two games for United so far, the 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday (September 16) and the 4-3 defeat against Bayern. He is still waiting for his first victory with the Red Devils and will be hoping to achieve it when Ten Hag's side travel to Burnley for their next Premier League match on Saturday (September 23).

"I'm really grateful to him"- Sergio Reguilon thanks Manchester United teammate for helping him settle at the club

Sergio Reguilon recently said that Manchester United teammate Casemiro helped him adjust to his new club after being signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The two players previously shared the dressing room at Real Madrid. Before moving to Spurs in 2020, Reguilon made 18 appearances for Los Blancos alongside Casemiro.

Reguilon said about the Brazilian (via Manchester Evening News):

"I really have so many good memories with him. A lot of games, training sessions and trips with him. He sent me a message on the first day when I arrived here. He said he could help me if I needed anything at all to do with the club - or my house. He said he was here for anything that I needed. I'm really grateful to him."

So far, Reguilon has managed 53 appearances in the Premier League, playing for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. He has bagged two goals and seven assists in English football's top flight.