"Good chance to leave" – Fabrizio Romano makes encouraging transfer claim about Liverpool-linked Serie A star

Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski could leave Napoli on a permanent deal in the upcoming summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Zielinski, 28, has established himself as a regular starter at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium since arriving from Udinese for a fee of £12 million in 2016. So far, he has helped his side lift a Coppa Italia trophy.

A tenacious playmaker blessed with passing and shooting, the 89-cap Poland star was linked with a permanent move to Anfield six years ago. After his impressive two-year loan spell at Serie A outfit Empoli, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had expressed a serious desire to sign him.

However, Zielinski opted to secure a switch to Gli Azzurri instead.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on reports linking the Pole, whose deal is set to expire in 2024, with Liverpool. He wrote:

"Liverpool have been linked with Piotr Zielinski for a long time, since 2013. We're seeing those links again, but my understanding at the moment is that there's nothing concrete. It's almost impossible for agents, players or directors to discuss players' futures with Napoli as they are 101% focused on the final part of the season."

Claiming Zielinski would be on the move this summer, Romano added:

"There is no interest in talks, contracts or transfer plans right now. They have Serie A to win, they also have the Champions League to focus on and nothing is decided yet. Still, my personal feeling is that Zielinski will have a good chance to leave in the summer."

Should Zielinski join Klopp's side in the future, he would likely become a first-team face for them in their 4-3-3 setup. While Jordan Henderson is considered to be past his best, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart on free transfers this summer.

Overall, Zielinski has scored 46 goals and contributed 41 assists in 311 games across all competitions for the Luciano Spalletti-coached outfit.

Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on striker ahead of Liverpool-Real Madrid UCL clash

Speaking at a pre-match presser, Jurgen Klopp hinted that Darwin Nunez could be fit for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League last-16 home leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday (February 21). He said:

"There is a chance. We have to see how he is in training. When we know that, we will make a decision."

Nunez, 23, sustained a shoulder problem during the Reds' 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, February 18.

