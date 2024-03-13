"Good chance of winning all three" - Liverpool star makes big claims about winning quadruple this season

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai recently assessed his side's chances of winning the quadruple, comprising the UEFA Europa League, this season.

The Reds have had an excellent 2023-24 campaign so far and have already won the Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final. They are currently second in the Premier League table, behind Arsenal on just goal difference.

They're set to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Liverpool are also likely to reach the Europa League quarter-finals. They beat Sparta Prague 5-1 away in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Ahead of the second leg against Sparta Prague at Anfield on Thursday, March 14, Szobszlai said (via Empire of the Kop):

“It’s a good feeling. We’ve already won one and have three more left. Personally I want to win all three – all four actually. We have to go game by game so we can’t look that far ahead.

“We have quite good chance of winning all three, but if you ask [Manchester] City and Arsenal players they’d save they have a good chance [of winning the Premier League]. But we have to work for it, it won’t just jump into your hands. You have to work every game.”

Liverpool also came close to winning a quadruple in the 2021-22 season, when they won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. They lost the Premier League on the final day by one point against Manchester City and lost 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Mohamed Salah has had to deal with some injury issues this season, having suffered a hamstring injury with Egypt at the AFCON in January. He then returned to action against Brentford in February but had another setback.

Salah started on the bench in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City at home on Sunday, March 10 and played 29 minutes as a substitute. Ahead of their clash against Sparta Prague, Jurgen Klopp was asked if Salah could start, and he answered (via Empire of the Kop):

“He’s ready to start but I’m not sure if he should do 90 minutes. He could have started the last game, but I’m not sure for how long. I’ve never had a game where I’ve thought, ‘Ah good, Mo Salah is not playing’.

“If he gets 90 minutes, it depends how it looks in the game. He can normally play game after game but he was out for an unusually long time. We have to make sure we can rely on him consistently again.”

Salah, 31, has scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 games across competitions for Liverpool this season. He has missed 10 games due to injury so far this campaign.