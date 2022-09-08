"Good job Klopp isn't Chelsea boss", "Where's Jurgen Flopp running to?" - Fans and pundits in disbelief as Napoli destroy Liverpool to take 3-0 lead in first half

Liverpool went into half-time trailing against Napoli in their Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday (September 7), with I Partenopei scoring three goals before the break. The shocking scoreline has seen both fans and pundits in disbelief, as the Reds were popularly expected to win the game with ease.

While the second half is ongoing, Jurgen Klopp will push for a comeback, either to win the game or at least reduce the deficit. The half-time scoreline has shocked football lovers across the world, many of whom have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the unfolding events.

Here is a selection of tweets from stunned pundits and fans:

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

A defensive shambles. Matip needs to come on for Gomez. Not seen many half’s worse than this under Klopp.A defensive shambles. Matip needs to come on for Gomez. #NAPLIV Not seen many half’s worse than this under Klopp. A defensive shambles. Matip needs to come on for Gomez. #NAPLIV

Samuel @SamueILFC This first half is the most embarrassing performance I’ve seen in this Klopp era. This first half is the most embarrassing performance I’ve seen in this Klopp era.

Dubois @CFCDUBois 🫡 Respect to Klopp. Saw his German brother get the sack & decided he’s going down with him. Respect to Klopp. Saw his German brother get the sack & decided he’s going down with him. 🇩🇪🫡

Manny @SuppressedSikh Joe Gomez explaining his performance to Klopp at half time Joe Gomez explaining his performance to Klopp at half time https://t.co/d4dMWGqytB

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC HT: Napoli 3 #LFC 0: As shambolic an opening 45mins as Liverpool have served up during Klopp's reign. Could be five or six behind. Zielinski, Anguissa and Simeone with the goals. Alisson saving Osimhen's penalty. Losing battles all over the pitch. Alarming. HT: Napoli 3 #LFC 0: As shambolic an opening 45mins as Liverpool have served up during Klopp's reign. Could be five or six behind. Zielinski, Anguissa and Simeone with the goals. Alisson saving Osimhen's penalty. Losing battles all over the pitch. Alarming.

Jake Humphrey @mrjakehumphrey Good job Klopp isn’t Chelsea boss… Good job Klopp isn’t Chelsea boss…

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Napoli are doing an absolute number - and then some - on Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp's side hugely fortunate to only be 2-0 down at present. Absence of intensity, midfield shape and general structure again. Napoli are doing an absolute number - and then some - on Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp's side hugely fortunate to only be 2-0 down at present. Absence of intensity, midfield shape and general structure again.

TheSecretScout @TheSecretScout_ 3-0 Napoli. Not great by Trent.



Klopp fortunate, the owner isn’t named Todd 3-0 Napoli. Not great by Trent.Klopp fortunate, the owner isn’t named Todd https://t.co/53cimsjOqd

PRESIDER @iam_presider Where’s Jurgen Flopp running to?!! Lmaoo shameless, theatrics merchant Where’s Jurgen Flopp running to?!! Lmaoo shameless, theatrics merchant

Liverpool down 3-0 at half-time to Napoli in their Champions League clash

The Reds were pushed on the backfoot almost immediately, with I Partenopei opening the scoring in the first five minutes. Prior to the first goal, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen notably hit the bar with a shot at goal, putting pressure onto the Reds' defense.

Another chance from the Naples club saw Piotr Zielinski take a curling shot from 12 yards out, but Liverpool midfielder James Milner put out his arm to block the shot. It wasn't a controversial decision from the referee, who pointed to the spot with just five minutes on the clock. Zielinski was the man who stepped up and took the penalty for his side, sending Reds goalkeeper Alisson in the other direction and opening the scoring.

Another penalty was awarded to the Italian outfit after Reds defender Virgil van Dijk stepped on Osimhen's foot in the box. The referee had to take a look at the VAR screen, eventually awarding the penalty. This time, however, Alisson guessed correctly and blocked Osimhen's shot from the spot.

Some poor defending from Liverpool saw Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa play a brilliant one-two with Zielinski and cut free of the Reds defense, before putting the ball through Alisson's legs.

However, the Naples side weren't done with the first half. With just a minute left, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drove down the left flank, beating Trent Alexander-Arnold and getting past Joe Gomez. Free within the box, the forward squared it into the six-yard area for an unmarked Giovanni Simeone, who placed it past an unsuspecting Alisson to score the third goal of the night.

With about 15 minutes left to play at the time of writing, Liverpool trail the Serie A side 4-1 and will probably go home with a loss.

