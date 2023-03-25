Nigerian actress Angela Eguavoen has explained why Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar is her favorite player ahead of iconic duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For many, Ronaldo and Messi are the greatest players in history. However, when it comes to who is Eguavoen's favorite, she holds Neymar in higher regard than the pair. The Nollywood actress told the Nigerian newspaper PUNCH:

"I like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but I love Neymar, he is my favourite."

Eguavoen explained that she feels Neymar is not only an excellent footballer but also a very good-looking one:

"He is a very good footballer and he is good-looking and highly talented. He is loading with a lot of good attributes."

Neymar has caught the eye of fans throughout his career with mesmerizing performances. He has perhaps been at the peak of his powers during an era where nobody can touch the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season with PSG, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions. He added to his international tally at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, now sitting on 77 goals in 124 caps. He equaled the late great Pele with his 77th goal at the tournament in Qatar.

He is also renowned for his looks, donning plenty of iconic hairstyles over the years. The Brazilian has a particular fashion style and often shows off flashy watches.

PSG decided against putting together a Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar attack

PSG were linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo last winter as speculation grew over his future at Manchester United. The Portuguese hero seemed eager to leave Old Trafford amid a difficult spell with the Red Devils.

However, the Parisians already boasted one of the most exciting attacks in world football, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo's chances of joining the Ligue 1 giants dissipated due to this reason.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted this in an interview with Sky Sports last December. When asked about Ronaldo's potential arrival, he replied:

"He's a legend, he's a star. The footballer, I admire and love him as a player and professional. A fantastic player. 37 now - he's doing amazing. But every single club wants to sign him too."

Al-Khelaifi then alluded to the fact that PSG already have a front three that is more than strong enough:

"The problem today for us is we have the position [filled] - his position - so it's not easy to replace the position that we have with him. It would be impossible, honestly, for us."

Ronaldo instead headed to Al Nassr in January after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United. He has scored nine goals and contributed two assists in 10 games at Mrsool Park.

