"Good luck to Al Nassr!!!" - Cristiano Ronaldo's mother makes social media post ahead of Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has wished Al-Nassr good luck for their Saudi Pro League top-of-the-table clash against rivals Al-Hilal today (December 1).

Al-Alami visit the King Fahd International Stadium to face Jorge Jesus' side in the Riyadh derby. Al-Za'eem are top of the Saudi Pro League table, with a four-point lead over Ronaldo's Al-Alami.

Aveiro took to Instagram to will Al-Nassr on in their battle with their rivals. She posted a picture of herself alongside her son, captioning it:

"Good luck to Al Nassr !!! Kisses to everyone, have a nice holiday!!!"

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to continue his scintillating start to the season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 18 goals and nine assists in 19 games across competitions. The Portugal icon is the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 15 goals in 13 games.

However, there was cause for concern in Ronaldo's last outing with Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League on Monday (November 27). The 38-year-old collided with Persepolis' Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the second half of a 0-0 draw.

Ronaldo came off in the 78th minute with fears growing over the extent of the damage left from the collision. But, reports claim that he's participated in individual training ahead of tonight's clash with Al-Hilal.

Luis Castro will be eager to have his fellow countryman available to face the Saudi Pro League leaders. The Al-Nassr boss recently labeled Ronaldo as an example for his teammates (via TeamCRonaldo):

"Cristiano Ronaldo always wants to be the best. This mentality must be part of every player that wants to reach the top. He [Ronaldo] is an example and Al Nassr is lucky to have him.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Alami in January after leaving Manchester United in November 2022 after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. He's been a catalyst for more European stars such as Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic to join him in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed admirable sportsmanship in Al-Nassr's draw against Persepolis

Cristiano Ronaldo pointed out that it wasn't a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo was praised for his honesty during 10 man Al-Nassr's 0-0 draw against Persepolis. The Portuguese superstar went down in the opposition box with the referee pointing to the spot.

However, Ronaldo immediately gestured that the call was incorrect and that no contact was made with the Persepolis defender. A VAR check then ensued with the referee overturning his decision.

Al-Nassr were reduced to 10 men when Saudi Arabian defender Ali Lajami was given his marching orders. But, Castro's side saw out a draw with a fine defensive display to seal their place in the AFC Champions League last 16.

Ronaldo's sportsmanship was admirable given he would likely have taken the penalty and continued his impressive form. Al-Alami have made an unbeaten start to their AFC Champions League campaign, winning four of five games.