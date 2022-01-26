"Good luck my brother" - Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts to Anthony Martial's loan move to Sevilla

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford recently wished Anthony Martial good luck on his new journey to Spain. The Red Devils recently confirmed that Martial will join Sevilla immediately on a loan move until the end of the season and Rashford decided to wish him well via his Twitter account.

When Anthony Martial joined Manchester United back in 2015, there were huge expectations on the shoulder of the French international. The hype surrounding Martial exploded big time when scored a stunner goal against Liverpool in his debut match for the Red Devils. Martial has since made 269 appearances for United and has scored around 79 goals for the club.

However, the 26 year old was never able to live up to his expectations as he would probably have a hot and cold form every season. This lack of consistency has caused great disruption in his development and as a result the French international became a fringe player this season. This has prompted Martial to look for a move away from the club to find more game time under his belt. Thereby, United recently found a suitor in Sevilla who was willing to sign Martial on loan until the end of the season.

The Red Devils announced the transfer via Twitter and United star Marcus Rashford retweeted it to convey his wishes to Martial on his new journey to La Liga. Rashford, who considers Martial his "Brother," has had great chemistry on the pitch with the 26 year old which has helped the Red Devils win major trophies in the past.

Will Manchester United bring in a player in January after Anthony Martial's departure?

Before the start of the January transfer window, Interim manager Ralf Rangnick stated that he would need to trim his current squad before bringing in any players during the winter transfer window. Now that Anthony Martial has left the club on a loan deal until the end of the season, The Red Devils should consider signing a player in January.

There have also been multiple reports suggesting there could be more players moving out of the club on loan until the end of the season. The likes of Donny Van de Beek and Jese Lingard are the two top stars reported to be on the verge of finding a PL club before the end of the transfer window.

It's not just the outgoings that have captured the headlines, but the rumored incomings have also been the talk of the town. The likes of Boubacar Kamara, Bruno Guimaraes and Amadou Haidara have all been linked with a move to Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

