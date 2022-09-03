"Good luck to Chelsea if Real Madrid come calling" - Graeme Souness claims Blues star could force move away in future

Television pundit Graeme Souness has warned Chelsea about the tantrum-causing mentality of Wesley Fofana.

The Blues secured the signature of the 21-year-old French defender from Leicester City this summer for a mammoth £70 million. However, the signing was accompanied by stories about the player's refusal to train with the Foxes and desperation to seek a transfer. That might have eventually forced Leicester to part ways with their talented youngster.

Souness has a word of caution for the Blues. He feels Fofana might some day exhibit similar behaviour against Chelsea if another club comes calling for his services.

In his column for Daily Mail, the former Liverpool player said:

"Brendan Rodgers and Leicester are entitled to feel aggrieved because they gave him a new five-year contract in March, even before he'd returned from a broken leg sustained in pre-season."

Souness added:

"Within five months, he's upsetting everyone, and he wants to leave. He did the same thing to get a move to Leicester from Saint-Etienne. So here we have a player who, before he's even 22, has thrown his toys out at two clubs. Good luck to Chelsea if Real Madrid come calling."

Fofana signed a five-year deal with the Foxes in March this year. He had arrived at Leicester City from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for a reported fee of £36.2 million.

Souness has word of caution for new Chelsea owner

For Chelsea fans, new owner Todd Boehly appears to be a western reincarnation of previous owner Roman Abramovich - at least in terms of his spending habits. The American has broken the club record for the most amount (£253.79 million) spent in a single transfer window by a Premier League club.

The Blues have signed ten new players, including seven first-team stars. Warning Boehly that he cannot go wasting millions of pounds on random players, Souness wrote:

"It generally takes new owners such as Boehly, who think they know it all, a couple of years to realise they actually don't, by which time they've spent hundreds of millions of pounds on bang-average players because they've been listening to the wrong advisers."

It remains to be seen how the new signings fare and how ambitious Boehly will be if his moves don't work out well during the season.

