"Good luck for the final" - David Beckham sends message to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup final

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham recently wished the Indian cricket team and their captain Rohit Sharma luck on Instagram for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

David Beckham visited India on a three-day tour as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The Englishman traveled to Gujarat and Maharashtra to promote women's empowerment and gender inclusion.

During his tour, the former Manchester United midfielder also visited Wankhede Stadium during India's semi-final fixture against New Zealand on November 15. Before the match, Beckham posted pictures with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Beckham's Instagram story

India eventually defeated New Zealand by 70 runs and advanced to the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup. After the match, the Inter Miami co-owner uploaded a few snaps with Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma. While uploading the pictures and video, he also wished luck to the World Cup hosts, writing:

"Good luck for the final" he also added a trophy emoji.

David Beckham also uploaded a picture on his story where he was wearing the Indian cricket team's jersey. Before visiting the Wankhede stadium, the Englishman was in Gujarat where he played cricket as well as football with children.

David Beckham heaps praise on Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

David Beckham, who is Unicef's Goodwill ambassador, recently visited India. The former Manchester United star has also met the Indian cricket team as well as Bollywood celebrities during his tour. However, he became the top news when he was spotted in the stands witnessing India's semi-final match against New Zealand.

Beckham, who attended his first cricket World Cup match, said that sitting in the stands and watching the game was an unreal experience. He also praised the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for their achievements in the world of cricket. Moreover, Beckham claimed that he has visited India at the right time.

He said (via Reuters):

“It's just a real pleasure to be in this stadium and witness a piece of history. You know obviously, I've spent some time today with Sachin and I know what he achieved in this stadium and I know what he achieved for his country and the sport, but then to see Virat do it today. It is truly incredible."

"You can see the atmosphere at the stadium. I've come to India for the first time, at the right time. I've been here for Diwali, I've been here for New Year and now I'm here for my first game in the World Cup and it's very special.”

The Englishman has been the UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador since 2005. Since then, he has been working for the welfare of children and gender equality. This year, he visited India for the first time under the UNICEF program.