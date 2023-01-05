"Good luck on your new adventure" - Juventus post heartfelt Cristiano Ronaldo message on TikTok after Al-Nassr move

Italian giants Juventus have wished their former player Cristiano Ronaldo well for the next chapter of his career at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

On December 30, Al-Nassr confirmed that they had signed five-time Ballon d’Or-winning forward Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer. Four days later, they unveiled the Portuguese superstar at their Mrsool Park Stadium in front of a capacity crowd.

Ronaldo came onto the pitch wearing Al-Nassr’s yellow-and-blue home kit, which resembled Juventus’ third kit in the 2021-22 season. Ronaldo wore the kit in his final game for the Bianconeri in the 2-2 draw with Udinese on August 26, 2021.

Juventus’ handle on TikTok spotted the resemblance and wished him all the best for his Saudi Arabia chapter in an innovative fashion.

Captioning a video of Ronaldo in their 2021-22 third kit, Juventus wrote (via @TimelineCR7):

"These colours look familiar 💛💙Cristiano, good luck on your new adventure."

Ronaldo could not win the Champions League with the Old Lady, but his spell at the club was undeniably successful. He played 134 games for the club across competitions between 2018 and 2021, scoring 101 times and providing 22 assists. He won two Serie A titles during his stay in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes sensational claim in Al-Nassr press conference

At his unveiling at Al-Nassr, former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said that he turned down many big offers from Europe, America, Brazil and even Portugal.

The Real Madrid legend claimed that he had given his word to Al-Nassr and wanted to develop not only the Saudi Pro League but also the country as a whole.

Ronaldo said (via the Mirror):

“I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, USA, even in Portugal many tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club not only to develop the club, but the country. I know what I want, but I also know what I don’t want." Ronaldo continued: “I'm a unique player. I beat all the records there (Europe), so I want to beat a few here. This contract is unique, because I'm unique, so this is normal.”

Ronaldo has signed a 2.5-year contract with the Saudi Arabian club (till June 2025). According to the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old is set to earn £175 million a year in the Middle East.

