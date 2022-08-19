"Good managers make their own decision" - Tottenham superstar Harry Kane replies to FPL fan's captaincy question on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane gave a lighthearted response to a Fantasy Premier League fan's question on Twitter regarding captaining the Spurs talisman.

The England captain has been one of the Premier League's top strikers for a number of years in north London. Kane managed 27 goals in 50 appearances last season and he has kicked off the current campaign with one goal in his first two games.

Spurs face Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 20 with the English striker looking to continue his goalscoring form. A fan asked the Spurs ace if it was worth captaining him on FPL this week, to which Kane jokingly responded:

"Good managers make their own decisions."

FPL captains get double points for any achieved in that specific gameweek. If Kane were to have a high scoring outing against Wolves, that fan's decision to potentially captain him will pay off.

Tottenham have had an impressive start to the season, beating Southampton 4-1 in their season-opener on August 6. The English striker didn't manage a goal or assist in the win over the Saints but did score a dramatic late equalizer in their next game against Chelsea.

Kane rose highest in the dying embers of a tense affair at Stamford Bridge to bring the score level to 2-2. However, Spurs will need to be cautious against Wolves having lost 2-0 last time out against Bruno Lage's side.

Harry Kane flourishing under Tottenham manager Antonio Conte

The English striker is excelling under Conte

Antonio Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs manager in November last year and off the back of his appointment, the side climbed up the table. Having languished in eighth position under Nuno, the north London side soon found themselves back in the top four race.

Conte's side would end up usurping fierce rivals Arsenal, claiming fourth spot and the form of Harry Kane under the Italian played a huge part. Under the former Chelsea manager, the English striker has made 38 appearances and scored 21 goals.

His partnership with Son Heung Min is at its very best, with the duo causing opposition defenders all sorts of problems.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Harry Kane disappointed to see his manager Antonio Conte receive a red card after the game 🗣 "Obviously it's an emotional game, London derby."Harry Kane disappointed to see his manager Antonio Conte receive a red card after the game 🗣 "Obviously it's an emotional game, London derby." 🔥Harry Kane disappointed to see his manager Antonio Conte receive a red card after the game https://t.co/qyTP1ICi9g

A year ago, Harry Kane was eyeing a move to Manchester City with an eagerness to win trophies. However, the turnaround masterminded by Conte has changed the Englishman's mind, with Tottenham looking more likely to challenge for trophies under the Italian boss.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett