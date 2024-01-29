“Good maths. I don’t know” - Liverpool superstar says future is uncertain at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp exit

Virgil van Dijk has said that he will wait for Liverpool to sort out the managerial situation before penning a new deal. He claimed that the big question remained whether he would be a part of the new era following Jurgen Klopp's exit in the summer.

Speaking to the media, Van Dijk admitted that his Liverpool future remains uncertain as he enters the final 18 months of his contract. He is curious to see how the club replaces Klopp in the summer and said via LiverpoolECHO:

"Will I be part of the new era? That's a big question. I don't know. Eighteen months left? That's correct. Good maths. I don't know.

"The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it."

He added:

"It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's era and I am still part of it - that's why I don't like to talk about it. That is my main focus. We will see at the end of the season, hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see."

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he is running out of energy and thus needs to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. He added that the Reds needed a manager who can deliver every day and that was not him.

Liverpool players need to keep focus, says Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has urged the Liverpool players to keep focus on the rest of the season and forget about Jurgen Klopp leaving. He wants the club to worry about the replacement and not let the players get affected by it.

He said via ECHO:

"We can speak about the situation about what will happen next year every week but it doesn't change, it's noise we don't need and that's why we focus on getting the job done and that's why I feel nothing has changed. It is still the same but at the end of the season there will be different things happening of course but that is for the club to sort out."

Van Dijk is not the only Reds player who is in the final months of his contract. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are also waiting for the new management before they pen new deals.